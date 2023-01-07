Liverpool and Chelsea to battle for 21-year-old Premier League midfielder - Reports 

Liverpool and Chelsea are set to battle each other for the signature of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, as reported by Sky Sports.

The Ecuador international has attracted interest from both Premier League sides following his exploits for Brighton. The midfield dynamo has been a sensation for Brighton ever since his £5 million move from his boyhood club Independiente del Valle.

Caicedo has made a total of 28 appearances for the Seagulls to date, scoring twice and providing three assists in the process. The energetic midfielder is quite experienced at international level as well, with 28 caps for Ecuador, scoring three goals in the process. He also had an impressive 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, scoring once in three games.

The highly-regarded midfielder is contracted at the Amex Stadium until the summer of 2025 and the Seagulls are believed to be aware of the interest in their priced asset.

Caicedo is set to move to a new agency Futbol Division this month, the same agency that represents his compatriot Piero Hincapie.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have struggled in the midfield department this season and have been linked with several top players.

Liverpool's priority is believed to be Jude Bellingham but a move for the Englishman is unlikely to go through before the summer. Chelsea, meanwhile, failed to land their key target Enzo Fernandez from Benfica and could very well look for alternatives.

Likened to N'Golo Kante thanks to his incredible energy on the pitch and tackling, Caicedo would be a brilliant addition to either club. Brighton & Hove Albion, however, are under no pressure to sell Caicedo having sold both Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma in the summer and are in strong financial condition.

Liverpool rejected chance to sign 25-year-old attacker who has agreed to join Chelsea for over £50 million

Liverpool reportedly rejected the chance to sign RB Leipzig superstar Christopher Nkunku before he sealed a permanent transfer to Premier League rivals Chelsea for £52 million.

The Frenchman has established himself as one of the best players in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig. He caught the eye last season after scoring 35 goals and producing 20 assists in 52 games across all competitions.

While the France international has been linked with several top clubs, he has agreed on a move to Chelsea.

