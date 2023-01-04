Liverpool rejected chance to sign 25-year-old attacker who has agreed to join Chelsea for over £50 million: Reports

Liverpool reportedly rejected the chance to sign RB Leipzig superstar Christopher Nkunku, who has since then sealed a permanent transfer to Premier League rivals Chelsea for £52 million.

Nkunku, 25, has emerged as one of the best offensive-minded players in the world since the start of last season. He shot to fame with his fine exploits, operating as a second striker for Leipzig, registering 35 goals and 20 assists 52 games across all competitions in the process.

A technical operator renowned for his pace and shooting, the France international secured a permanent move to Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 campaign in December last year. He has reportedly penned a big-money contract until June of 2028 at Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝🏻



French striker can be considered new Chelses player, starting from July 2023. It’s all signed/sealed with RB Leipzig and player side. Christopher Nkunku deal, signed and sealed — here we go now confirmed. All documents and contracts are also signed, it’s 100% closed.🤝🏻 #CFC French striker can be considered new Chelses player, starting from July 2023. It’s all signed/sealed with RB Leipzig and player side. Christopher Nkunku deal, signed and sealed — here we go now confirmed. All documents and contracts are also signed, it’s 100% closed. 🔵🤝🏻 #CFCFrench striker can be considered new Chelses player, starting from July 2023. It’s all signed/sealed with RB Leipzig and player side. https://t.co/u0gOytyM4U

According to The Telegraph journalist Sam Wallace, Liverpool were offered with a chance to sign Nkunku earlier this summer. However, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp and assistant coach Pep Lijnders declined Leipzig's proposition due to their exisiting offensive options.

Since then, the Reds have roped in Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for an initial fee of £37 million to help battle their ongoing injury crisis. The club are also set to add Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes for £44 million in the coming summer after missing out on his signature in August last year.

Liverpool, who are currently sixth in the 2022-23 Premier League table, are likely to snap up a midfielder in the near future considering their midfield issues. Jude Bellingham, Enzo Fernandez, Sofyan Amrabat, Moises Caicedo, and Frenkie de Jong are on their radar.

Nkunku, on the other hand, has opened the ongoing season in imperious form. So far, he has scored 17 goals and contributed four assists in 23 appearances across all competitions for Marco Rose's side.

DW Sports @dw_sports Christopher Nkunku ran the Bundesliga in 2022. Christopher Nkunku ran the Bundesliga in 2022. 🔥 Christopher Nkunku ran the Bundesliga in 2022. https://t.co/IhASADEv76

John Barnes names two Chelsea targets Liverpool should snap up in the future

Speaking to Bonus Code Bets, Liverpool legend John Barnes claimed that Benfica star Enzo Fernandez and Borussia Dortmund ace Jude Bellingham should be the Reds' next targets. He elaborated:

"Of course, there's talk about Enzo Fernandez from Argentina. I think if we can get the players we want, yes but if you're doing it for the sake of buying players, then no. If you can get Jude Bellingham, for example, that's great. I don't know whether that's a possibility."

Sharing his thoughts on the Anfield outfit's pursuit of Fernandez, who is speculated to join Chelsea for £112 million, Barnes added:

"The club should try to get the players it's been tracking for a long time rather than looking at a player who did well in the World Cup, where it's six-seven games. I don't think that big clubs do that. They should sign someone if they get a player that suits them and they want. Fernandez would suit the profile of midfielders for Liverpool."

Chelsea are also in the race to sign Bellingham, who has been heavily linked with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Poll : 0 votes