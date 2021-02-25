Manchester United pull out of race to sign Sevilla star - Reports

According to Eurosport, Manchester United have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Jules Kounde due to his £68m price tag. This has handed Liverpool and Chelsea a huge boost in their pursuit of the Sevilla star.

Manchester United have been linked to several centre-backs in recent windows as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeks to find a suitable pairing for club captain Harry Maguire.

United were reportedly interested in snapping up Dayot Upamecano in the summer. However, the RB Leipzig defender opted to sign for German champions Bayern Munich in a £38m move.

This resulted in Manchester United turning their attention to Sevilla star Jules Kounde, who has impressed in the La Liga over the last two years.

Jules Koundé was pretty much perfect against Bayern:



◎ 100% aerial duels (6/6)

◎ 100% tackle succes (3/3)

◎ 100% take-ons completed (1/1)



Dominant in the air and on the ground. 💪 pic.twitter.com/xfLriDKSpi — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 24, 2020

However, it is reported that Manchester United have pulled out of the race for the Sevilla man as they aim to channel his hefty transfer fee to sign Dortmund’s Erling Haaland. Kounde has risen through the ranks to become one of the finest young defenders across Europe.

Chelsea and Liverpool lead race for former Manchester United target Jules Kounde

Sevilla FC v Cadiz CF - La Liga Santander

Several teams are looking to bolster their defensive ranks in the summer, including Liverpool and Chelsea. Jules Kounde will be at the top of their shopping lists after his superb outings for Sevilla.

Reports claim that Manchester United have pulled out of the race for the Frenchman, as they are not willing to meet his £68m release clause. This has made Liverpool and Chelsea favorites to land the 22-year-old as both Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel look to bolster their backline in summer.

Both sides have had their fair share of defensive problems this season. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have been sidelined for most of Liverpool's campaign while Chelsea’s backline have proven to be far too inconsistent.

The Blues snapped up Thiago Silva from PSG last summer for free, but the veteran defender is now in the twilight of his career. The Blues are now looking for a solid long-term centre-back option.

Snapping up Jules Kounde will undoubtedly solve both Liverpool and Chelsea’s defensive frailties, as he has proven to be a world-class talent in recent years.