Liverpool are closely monitoring Chelsea star's contract talks as they eye squad overhaul - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante's situation as he enters the final months of his contract at Stamford Bridge. The Frenchman's current deal with the Blues expires at the end of the season.

Football Insider reports that the Reds are planning an overhaul of their midfield in the summer. Kante, 31, has been in talks with Graham Potter's side over extending his stay at Stamford Bridge. They are in advanced negotiations over a new one-year deal with the option of a further year.

Despite this, Liverpool still have Kante on their radar in case negotiations between the French midfielder and Chelsea collapse. He sits alongside teammate Mason Mount on their potential summer transfer targets. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are also notably interested in the former Leicester City man.

Kante has struggled for game time this season after suffering a long-term hamstring injury in August. He hasn't featured since, making just two appearances across competitions.

However, the Frenchman has been one of the Premier League's greatest defensive midfielders over the years. He has made 262 appearances for the Blues, scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists. Kante was instrumental in Chelsea's 2021 Champions League triumph and also lifted the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018.

Liverpool are in need of a refresher in midfield amid Jordan Henderson and James Milner being in the latter stages of their careers. Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita have endured injury-ridden campaigns. Fabinho has regressed, not replicating the impressive form he managed during the heights of his Merseyside spell.

Liverpool legend Michael Owen compares Reds striker Darwin Nunez to Chelsea hero Didier Drogba

Liverpool signed Nunez from Benfica last summer for a club-record £85 million including add-ons. The Uruguayan frontman endured a difficult start to life at Anfield. However, he has come into form and has bagged 12 goals in 29 matches across competitions.

Nunez's explosive speed, coupled with his imposing frame and intelligent positioning, has caused defenses problems. However, he finds himself often mocked for poor touches and a lack of consistency in front of goal. Owen has compared him to Chelsea icon Drogba when the Ivorian first arrived at Stamford Bridge. The Blues great went on to score 164 goals in 381 games. He said (via Metro):

"The player I’d liken him to, not in the same style, but when Didier Drogba came to these shores, people laughed at him for the first year or so. His touch was awful, he made a lot of mistakes, but he just got used to the game and I think this lad can be similar."

Nunez is spearheading Klopp's side's attack during a difficult period of a rebuild. They are seventh in the league and look set to crash out of the Champions League. The Reds suffered a 5-2 thrashing to Real Madrid at Anfield in the first leg of their last 16 tie despite Nunez scoring.

