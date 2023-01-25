Liverpool consider selling Mohamed Salah and line up 25-year-old superstar as replacement - Reports 

Liverpool is considering selling Mohamed Salah and replacing him with Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa, as per reports from Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Jurgen Klopp's side has struggled for any kind of consistency this season and is in real danger of missing out on Champions League qualification.

Mohamed Salah, who has been Liverpool's talisman over the last few years, has also seen his form take a dip this campaign.

The Egyptian King has scored 17 goals and has provided six assists in 29 games across competitions this campaign.

However, the 30-year-old has not been at his usual best in the Premier League. The former AS Roma star has scored just seven league goals this time out.

He is in danger of missing out on 20 league goals for just the second time since his switch to the Merseyside club in 2017.

Calciomercato claims that Liverpool is concerned with Salah's form and could be open to replacing him with Juventus star Chiesa.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥉| Liverpool would be open for selling Mo Salah for £70m at the end of the season with Jurgen Klopp concerned about his downturn in form. PSG are keen on the forward. [ @cmercatoweb 🥉| Liverpool would be open for selling Mo Salah for £70m at the end of the season with Jurgen Klopp concerned about his downturn in form. PSG are keen on the forward. [@cmercatoweb] https://t.co/V6NTkk4Ymc

The Old Lady have recently been deducted 15 points for breaking rules, which could see them lose several of their star players.

Chiesa is the crown jewel of the Serie A giants and could be on a move away in the summer with Liverpool keen on his services.

The Italy international recently recovered from an ACL injury which kept him out for around 10 months.

Prior to his injury, the versatile forward enjoyed a sensational run of form for both Juventus and Italy.

The 25-year-old has scored 19 goals and provided 16 assists in 69 games across competitions for the Old Lady to date.

The Reds could need to splash out £53 million for Chiesa's services, as reported by Calciomercato.

A versatile forward who can play on either flank as well as a number nine as well as a number ten, Chiesa could be a solid replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool legend urges Jurgen Klopp to launch a move for Chelsea star

Liverpool legend John Barnes has urged Reds manager Jurgen Klopp to launch a move for England and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a critical player for Chelsea over the past few seasons.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Liverpool want to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea.



The English midfielder is stalling on a new contract at the club he has been at since he was 6 years old.



(Source: Liverpool want to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea.The English midfielder is stalling on a new contract at the club he has been at since he was 6 years old.(Source: @FourFourTwo 🚨 Liverpool want to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea.The English midfielder is stalling on a new contract at the club he has been at since he was 6 years old.(Source: @FourFourTwo) https://t.co/9UtHak5DIf

During an interview with Freebets.com, Barnes was queried whether Mount would be a quality addition to Jurgen Klopp's side. He responded:

"Absolutely. He can play in any of the front three positions or the midfield positions. He's got a great attitude, he's still young, he's English, he understands and he works really hard. But alongside [Jude] Bellingham, [Declan] Rice... most of the players whom we would want to improve us now won't be available in January."

Poll : 0 votes