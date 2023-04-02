Liverpool consider summer move for €50m rated La Liga star as potential backup for Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly considering a summer move for Athletic Club Bilbao winger Nico Williams as a potential backup for their star wingers, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, as per CaughtOffisde.

The 20-year-old has attracted interest from other Premier League clubs, with Aston Villa also said to be keeping tabs on the talented youngster.

According to Spanish publication AS, Williams has established himself as a key player for Bilbao this season, scoring seven goals and providing six assists across all competitions. While he is naturally a right-sided winger, Williams has shown his versatility by being able to operate on either flank.

However, Liverpool could face competition for Williams’ signature as he has a contract with Bilbao until the summer of 2024. The Spanish club are likely to demand the full €50 million release clause in his contract if they are to let him leave at the end of this season.

If the Reds were to secure Williams’ services, it would add quality and depth to their wide areas. Salah and Diaz are the only natural wingers at the club, making Williams’ versatility a significant bonus for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

While Diaz has missed most of the games this season through an injury, Salah is rumored to be seeking a way out of Anfield. The Egyptian has been linked with a move to a Spanish club if and when he leaves his current English team.

Klopp has a reputation for nurturing young talent, and Williams’ potential could be maximized under the guidance of the German manager. The youngster’s pace, flair, and goalscoring ability could add a new dimension to Liverpool’s attack.

As the Reds push to return to the top of the Premier League, adding young, talented players to their squad could be crucial to their success. Whether Williams will end up at Anfield remains to be seen, but his potential and versatility make him an intriguing option for Klopp and his team.

Glaring defensive vulnerabilities after Manchester City loss worry Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Manchester City v LFC - Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly concerned about the team's recent defensive frailties. The Reds have lost three games in a row, including a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday, April 1.

The Reds struggled to retain possession in the game against City, with only 31 percent of the ball. The team managed just four shots, compared to City's 17, with eight on target.

City also had seven corners, highlighting Liverpool's lack of control in the match. The Reds' worrying form could worsen as they prepare to face Chelsea and Arsenal next in the Premier League.

