Liverpool dealt massive transfer blow as club threaten to report Reds to UEFA for tapping up 22-year-old - Reports

Sporting CP are reportedly threatening to report Liverpool for tapping up Manuel Ugarte mid-season.

According to Portuguese outlet, Corrie de Manha, Sporting are prohibiting talks between Ugarte and other clubs after the Uruguayan midfielder's agent's recent comments. His agent said that the 22-year-old is set to leave the club in the summer.

Ugarte's agent also namedropped Liverpool in his statement about the player's future. He opened the door for a potential move to Anfield:

“Liverpool? There is a lot of talk, but it is not the only club, there are many possibilities on the table. It’s almost certain that he won’t stay; it’s sure he’ll leave. I believe that in 15 days the situation will be resolved."

Sporting have even told the Reds that they could face sanctions from the UEFA amid their tapping up of the midfielder. The Merseysiders are keen on Ugarte as they look to overhaul their midfield in the summer.

Ugarte has been impressing in the Primeira Liga this season, making 46 appearances across competitions and providing one assist. He has been a rock at the heart of Ruben Amorim's midfield.

Liverpool aren't the only club interested in signing Ugarte, as Chelsea and Newcastle United are also in the race. However, Jurgen Klopp's side seem to be the ones that have made the most contact with his agent amid Sporting's outrage.

Ugarte has three years left on his contract at the Jose Alvalade. He's valued by Transfermarkt at €25 million.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists best is yet to come from Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez is still adapting to English football.

Darwin Nunez became Liverpool's record signing last summer when he arrived at Anfield from Benfica for €80 million, including add-ons. The Uruguayan striker endured a slow start to life in English football, spurning scoring opportunities galore.

However, Nunez has found form since the turn of the year and has 15 goals in 42 games across competitions. Klopp has said that there's still more to come from the forward as he settles into life in the Premier League (via Liverpool's website):

"A lot more, that's clear. He needs time to settle. The most difficult thing for a striker is coming into a team that's not clicking."

Klopp thinks the Reds' topsy-turvy season has impacted Nunez's performance in his debut season at Anfield:

"That's the most difficult thing, but then scoring 15 goals – imagine we would have had a normal season for us, by our standards. A good season, a 70, 80 or more points season, he would have scored 20-odd goals, definitely. It's like each situation we created, if you miss it, it's much more a highlight."

Nunez has hefty competition in attack, with Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino all options. Meanwhile, Klopp lured Cody Gakpo to the club in January.

