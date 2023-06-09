Liverpool defender wanted by Jurgen Klopp’s former club: Reports

Liverpool defender Sepp van der Berg could reportedly be set to join Jurgen Klopp's former club Mainz 05.

According to BILD (via Liverpool Echo) Mainz are rivaling Schalke of whom the 21-year-old spent last season on loan, for his signature. The Dutch defender's future at Anfield is in doubt amid the growing competition for places in the Reds' side.

Van der Berg spent last season on loan at Veltins-Arena but only made nine Bundesliga appearances due to a ligament injury. He is preparing to represent the Netherlands in this summer's U21s European Championships which will give potential suitors an opportunity to scout him further.

The defender has only made four senior appearances for Liverpool during his time in Merseyside. He joined Klopp's side from Dutch outfit PEC Zwolle in 2019 for €1.9 million.

Mainz's interest is intriguing as Klopp made a name for himself at MEWA Stadium. The German tactician coached Karnevalsverein from 2001 to 2008 before heading to Borussia Dortmund.

Van der Berg was asked about the speculation surrounding his future last month. He told German outlet WAZ:

"There have already been initial talks with those responsible about remaining at Schalke. But we have to wait. Only then [after the U21 European Championships] will it be decided where I will play in the coming season. It was similar in the past three years."

Liverpool are stocked up with defenders at present, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez all vying for a starting berth. The Reds have also reportedly been keeping a close eye on Levi Colwill's situation at Chelsea.

Liverpool have enquired about Juventus winger Federico Chiesa

The Reds are showing an interest in Chiesa.

Liverpool appear to be on the hunt for a new winger with a report from Italian broadcaster Sportitalia (via Inside Futbol) claiming they are in for Juventus' Chiesa.

The Reds are joined by Newcastle United in their interest in the 25-year-old. The Italian attacker scored four goals and provided six assists in 33 games across competitions this season.

Chiesa is garnering interest from across Europe and he could be set for an exit from the Allianz Stadium. The Old Lady were docked 10 points in the latter stages of the season meaning they finished seventh, failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Klopp seems to want to freshen up his squad this summer in mostly all areas. The Anfield boss has already lured Alexis Mac Allister to the Merseyside giants from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chiesa has two years left on his contract with Juve and is valued by Transfermarkt at €50 million. He may just be one to watch this summer with regard to interest from European heavyweights.

