Liverpool have reportedly decided to walk away from the battle to sign Salford City wonderkid Will Wright amid interest from Arsenal. The Reds were among a host of Premier League clubs chasing the teenager after his impressive season with the League Two side.

According to a report in the Liverpool ECHO, the Anfield side offered less than £300,000, and it fell short of the valuation set by Salford City. Arsenal have now reportedly hijacked the move, having come in with a better offer, and are advancing in talks.

The Sun have added that the Gunners have bid £250,000 plus add-ons for the 6ft 3in teenager. They will be sending him to the Under-21 side, should the move take place, and not to the first team this season.

Brentford, Leicester City, and Burnley were also keeping tabs on the teenager, while Manchester City were pushing to sign him earlier this summer. The Cityzens were battling Liverpool for the move, as per the Daily Mail , but have since backed away.

The striker caught the eyes of scouts after scoring over 50 goals in all competitions for all levels at Salford City. He spoke to the club's media team after scoring a brace in a pre-season game against FC United earlier this month and said that he was ready for the first team. He said:

"I feel great, I'm ready. For all of us, it's a fantastic opportunity. Just to be even playing games, let alone training with the first team. Getting the opportunity and gaining the experience and taking things back to the B team and academy where we can influence them and hopefully bring more and more up, hopefully bring more people through and get more debuts."

Wright was in the first team squad for 11 matches last season, just two years after he was spotted by them while playing for local sides Euxton Villa and Fylde.

Liverpool and Arsenal are battling for Real Madrid star

Liverpool and Arsenal are also in a battle for Real Madrid star Rodrygo this summer. The two sides are looking to sign the Brazilian by offering him a starting spot, chances of which have been reduced with the Los Blancos since Xabi Alonso took over at the club.

Real Madrid have slapped a €100 million price tag on Rodrygo as they remain open to selling him. However, the Liverpool and Arsenal target wants to stay and fight for his place.

Rodrygo played just 92 minutes at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer. He assisted in his only start at the tournament, which was the 1-1 draw to Al-Hilal in Real Madrid's opening group stage clash.

