Liverpool set to enter race to sign Real Madrid superstar linked with exit from LaLiga club: Reports

Liverpool could enter the race to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid. Reds manager Arne Slot is said to be a fan of the Brazilian and is exploring the possibility of signing him this summer.

According to Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato, Liverpool are looking to bring in a winger and see the Brazilian as an ideal addition. The Premier League champions are in the market for a forward following the tragic death of Diogo Jota.

Slot's side could also end up losing Luis Diaz this summer, as Bayern Munich and Barcelona are reportedly pushing to sign him. The Bundesliga side are said to have made a €67.5 million bid this week, but the Anfield side rejected it.

The Colombian recently revealed that he was in contract negotiations with Liverpool, while adding that he was happy at the club. He said earlier this month (via Football Espana):

"We're in the midst of negotiations, talking with Liverpool and everyone who has reached out. I'm very comfortable where I am and very happy. [I will] take the best decision for me."

Rodrygo's future at Real Madrid is also in the balance, and Liverpool are looking to take advantage of the situation. The Brazilian did not start in any of the FIFA Club World Cup matches under Xabi Alonso after the first game, and reports suggest he is free to leave the club this summer.

Defensa Central reported earlier this month that Liverpool were keen on signing Rodrygo and could even make a cash-plus-player bid for the Brazilian. They were reportedly willing to offer defender Ibrahima Konate, who has been linked with a move to Santiago Bernabeu.

Xabi Alonso comments on Real Madrid star linked with Liverpool

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso was quizzed about Rodrygo's limited game time at the FIFA Club World Cup. He replied that it was a tactical decision, and no decisions were made over the future of his players during the tournament.

The Real Madrid manager said (via GOAL):

"The fact that he didn't play again is a game-by-game decision. The way things were going, we needed another player. There haven't been any decisions about the future throughout this entire championship; we haven't rotated much. We'll start in a different context. We want to build a team that plays as a unit and maintain that feeling and spirit. The World Cup has been very demanding; we've been left in the penultimate stage, it hurts, and now we'll see what happens."

Rodrygo has played just 94 minutes in his three matches under Xabi Alonso. He assisted once in those games, which came in their FIFA Club World Cup opener against Al Hilal, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

