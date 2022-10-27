Liverpool could edge ahead of Chelsea in race to sign 24-year-old midfielder thanks to transfer trump card: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to provide stiff competition to Chelsea in their pursuit of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Guimaraes, 24, has established himself as an irreplaceable cog in Eddie Howe's midfield since arriving from Lyon for £40 million in January this year. He has been influential in the Magpies' recent form in the Premier League, registering seven goals and three assists in 26 games.

A technical operator renowned for his passing and positioning, the Brazilian has emerged as a top target for heavyweight clubs. While Chelsea are interested in luring him away from St. James' Park, Liverpool have also joined the race (via TNT).

However, the Reds are expected to be in a position to edge past the Blues in the race for Guimaraes with a midfield trump card, Naby Keita.

According to Milan Live, Keita is on the radar of Newcastle United alongside AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and West Ham United for a potential free transfer. Hence, both clubs could potentially work towards a swap deal.

Keita, 27, has proven to be a headache for Jurgen Klopp and his staff due to a series of niggling injuries. He has only racked up five minutes of action this campaign, coming in July's FA Community Shield.

He joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2018 and has played 117 matches for the club so far, registering 11 goals and seven assists.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in desperate need of quality additions in their midfield department. Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are in the final year of their contracts at Anfield.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are both in their 30s and are afflicted with injuries in the midst of a season more often than not.

Former Chelsea defender takes shots at Liverpool star Thiago for 'strange' injuries

Speaking to Midnite (via Express), former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson hit out at Thiago Alcantara for picking up bizarre injuries. He said:

"It's one of those, Thiago is great when he plays and you wish he could play every week. But he should be fit for every game every week, because he's that player that strolls about and does not sprint, so he shouldn't have as many muscle injuries."

Johnson, who represented Liverpool between 2009 and 2015, added that Thiago often picks up injuries during training sessions. He added:

"Thiago doesn't get hurt in a game is what I mean. Thiago does get some strange injuries and misses games for strange reasons, but he can't be replaced, he just needs to get out there and play."

Thiago is currently on the sidelines with an ear infection and has played 10 matches in all competitions this season.

