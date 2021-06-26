Liverpool enquire about the availability of French superstar - Reports

Liverpool have made an enquiry to Paris Saint-Germain regarding the availability of star striker Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to Spanish publication MARCA.

All of Europe's elite clubs are aware of Kylian Mbappe's contract situation at Paris Saint-Germain. The 22-year-old forward only has one year remaining on his contract. Despite PSG wanting to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes, both Liverpool and Real Madrid have shown interest in making a move this summer.

Ever since Liverpool's kit deal with Nike, rumors of the Reds signing Mbappe have gathered steam. However, Liverpool are not the frontrunners if Mbappe is available this summer. Real Madrid have been chasing the French wonderkid for a while now and will have stronger negotiating power compared to Liverpool to sign Mbappe.

Liverpool's enquiry is more hope than expectations

Liverpool's inquiry regarding the availability of Kylian Mbappe is more hopeful than expected. PSG would demand upwards of €100 million for their superstar, a fee Liverpool is unlikely to pay.

Under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool follow a sell-to-buy policy. So if the Reds want to sign a player like Mbappe, they will be forced to sell a superstar like Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane in order to fund such a huge transfer fee.

A swap-deal involving either Salah or Mane could be an option for the Reds but it is not certain whether PSG will entrain that offer. However, Liverpool will surely need to replace their aging front-three sooner rather than later.

Despite Liverpool winning the Champions League as recently as 2019, it is difficult to see Kylian Mbappe at Anfield this summer. With interest from much larger (financially) clubs and PSG wanting to offer Mbappe a new deal, a transfer to Merseyside is highly unlikely.

However, if Mbappe fails to sign a new deal or does not join Real Madrid this summer, a free transfer in 2022 is very much on the cards. However, Santiago Bernabeu has always been Mbappe's preferred destination.

