Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa has been the subject of inquiry from Premier League giants Liverpool, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

The Bianconeri were deducted ten points last month after they were found guilty of capital gain violations. They were forced to settle for a seventh-place finish in Serie A, missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification.

Juventus' revenue is said to have taken a massive hit as a result. There are suggestions that the Turin-based club could sell some of their star players to ease the situation, including Gleison Bremer.

Chiesa, 25, is another player the Italian giants could cash in on ahead of the 2023-24 season. The winger is contracted to the club till 2025 after joining them permanently for €40 million last year. He had initially moved to the Allianz Stadium from Fiorentina on a two-year loan deal worth €10 million in 2020.

The Italy international has bagged 22 goals and 20 assists in 94 appearances across competitions for Juventus. However, he missed almost the entirety of 2022 due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Despite missing 59 games across competitions for Juventus since January 2022, Chiesa continues to be rated highly in Europe. According to the aforementioned source, Liverpool have enquired about the possibility of signing the attacker.

The Reds appear to be keeping tabs on Chiesa's situation amidst claims that Juventus could sell him. However, Liverpool could face competition from other clubs for the former Fiorentina star. As per the aforementioned report, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich have also enquired about the winger's availability.

According to Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus could consider an offer of around €40-45 million for Chiesa. The newspaper also reported that the Serie A giants have identified Nicolo Zaniolo and Wilfried Gnonto as possible replacements for the player.

How did Liverpool-linked Federico Chiesa fare in his last game for Juventus?

Federico Chiesa played 33 games across competitions for Juventus in the 2022-23 season, bagging four goals and six assists.

His last appearance for the Bianconeri came in their last Serie A game of the campaign against Udinese on Sunday (June 4). The attacker netted the winner as the Turin-based club won 1-0.

Chiesa, who played 78 minutes, was one of the best players on the pitch, earning a Sofascore rating of 7.6. Apart from scoring the game's only goal, he completed one dribble and had two shots blocked. The Italian also displayed his defensive prowess, making one tackle.

The Liverpool-linked attacker had 39 touches but gave away the ball eight times. Moreover, he completed 20 passes with 80% accuracy and played two key passes. The Juventus man won one free-kick, too.

