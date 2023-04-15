Liverpool eye 2 Premier League midfielders as Jude Bellingham alternatives as Mason Mount talks continue - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing moves for two Premier League midfielders as they continue their pursuit of Jude Bellingham alternatives.

As reported by TalkSPORT, the Reds are monitoring the situation of Portuguese midfield duo Matheus Nunes and Joao Palhinha.

It was revealed earlier this week that Liverpool have cooled their interest in their priority target Jude Bellingham due to Borussia Dortmund's exorbitant demands for the Englishman.

However, with their midfield desperately craving reinforcements, the Reds are reportedly looking elsewhere.

Jurgen Klopp's side have reportedly been in talks with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, whose future at Stamford Bridge seems to be up in the air.

Also, as per TalkSPORT, the Merseyside giants are heavily interested in Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes and Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Both Nunes and Palhinha made their moves to the Premier League last summer and the former was strongly linked with a move to Liverpool as well.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥈| Liverpool are still considering a summer move for Matheus Nunes, while Klopp is an admirer of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha. [ @alex_crook 🥈| Liverpool are still considering a summer move for Matheus Nunes, while Klopp is an admirer of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha. [@alex_crook] https://t.co/MEvqU7zsIT

Both Nunes and Palhinha have done quite well in the Premier League in their debut season following their moves from Sporting CP.

Palhinha has been thoroughly impressive for Marco Silva's Fulham side and has been among the best defensive midfielders in the division.

Nunes, on the other hand, had a rough start to life at Molineux but has turned things around over the last couple of months.

Palhinha has scored four goals in 31 appearances for Fulham this season while Nunes has scored twice and provided two assists in 33 games.

Aged 27 and 24 respectively, both Palhinha and Nunes are key players for their respective sides.

The duo could also cost the Reds a fortune considering they moved to their respective clubs last summer.

Liverpool examining conditions to sign 3 Chelsea stars in the summer

Liverpool are reportedly keeping an eye on the situations of Mason Mount, Levi Colwill, and Conor Gallagher at Chelsea.

The Reds have reportedly pulled out of the race for their long-term target Jude Bellingham and are now looking at alternatives.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Liverpool have identified Chelsea pair Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount, and are also eyeing a swoop for on-loan defender Levi Colwill, as per @MirrorFootball Liverpool have identified Chelsea pair Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount, and are also eyeing a swoop for on-loan defender Levi Colwill, as per @MirrorFootball

They are believed to have identified Mason Mount as a solid alternative to Bellingham as the Englishman's future at Stamford Bridge seems to be up in the air.

Apart from Mount, Liverpool are also thought to be keen on Levi Colwill and Conor Gallagher as they look to bolster their defence and midfield.

Colwill is currently on loan with Brighton & Hove Albion while Gallagher has been used as a squad player by Chelsea this season.

Poll : 0 votes