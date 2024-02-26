Liverpool eye move for 44-year-old manager as Jurgen Klopp's exit edges closer - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, who is destined to join a big club like the Reds, as per Journalist Emanuele Cammaroto.

The Merseyside outfit's boss, Jurgen Klopp, announced in late January that he would be departing Anfield at the end of the season. With this statement, Klopp will be putting an end to his nine-year stay at Liverpool, which has seen the German win the Premier League and Champions League once each.

As the Reds look for their new manager, it comes as no surprise that the aforementioned Seagulls boss is named as a potential candidate. Since taking over as Brighton boss in September 2022, the Italian has proven his worth in the Premier League.

Along with attractive football, De Zerbi managed to secure a sixth-place finish in his first season with Brighton. Resultantly, his team are in the Europa League this season and have completed the group stage with a top-spot finish.

They're also currently seventh in the league standings and are looking to secure European football once again. Given De Zerbi's Premier League experience, he may seem like a suitable choice for the Liverpool job.

A move to Anfield would certainly give the Italian coach a push in his managerial career and present him with the chance of winning top honors.

Jurgen Klopp reacts as he secures Carabao Cup before Liverpool departure

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was in celebration mode after the Reds clinched the Carabao Cup by beating Chelsea 1-0 in the final on Sunday (February 25). Virgil van Dijk scored the game's only goal in the 118th minute, ensuring the match was settled before it went to spot kicks.

The Merseysiders were without multiple key players, including Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, among others. However, Klopp and Co. managed to get the job done, and the German boss said after the match (via the club's official website):

"Come on, this was so special. You saw the game, you saw the circumstances. We had problems before the game, they became bigger during the game... And then getting through all of this, you see tired players."

"If nobody else sees it like that, no problem. For me, it's a really nice memory forever."

The former Borussia Dortmund manager could finish his time with Liverpool by winning another Premier League title. They're currently atop the standings, a point ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

The Reds host Southampton at Anfield in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday (February 28).