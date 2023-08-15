Liverpool eye move for Dutch midfielder after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea - Reports 

Liverpool could reportedly make a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea.

The Reds have been in the market for a new central defensive midfielder following the exits of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to the Saudi Pro League.

Their only options are currently the injured pair of Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic. Liverpool looked exposed with Alexis Mac Allister filling as the No. 6 during their 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday, August 13.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. reportedly finalized a £111 million deal with Brighton & Hove Albion for Moises Caicedo, however, the 21-year-old opted to join Chelsea. The Reds were handed a double blow after they reached a £60 million agreement with Southampton for Romeo Lavia. The Belgian, though, rejected them for a move to Stamford Bridge as well.

According to sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs, another potential option for Liverpool is Ryan Gravenberch. The Reds have been linked to the Bayern Munich star since the end of last season. Even though he isn't a defensive midfielder, Jacobs believes the Merseysiders could make a move soon.

While hosting a Twitter Space, he said (via DaveOCKOP):

“Gravenberch could be interesting in the sense that the player would love to move to Liverpool. It’s just the case of Bayern and Tuchel not being sure if they want to let him go."

He added:

"Something late in the window could change their mind, but for much of this summer Bayern have said that they want to give the player a chance because he is still new there.”

Bayern signed Gravenberch last summer from Ajax for €18.5 million. Despite his talent, he only featured 33 times in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

He is currently contracted to the Bavarians until 2027 but may consider joining the Reds due to a lack of game time under Thomas Tuchel.

Liverpool return to old transfer targets after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea: Reports

Ryan Gravenberch isn't the only midfielder still on Liverpool's radar after the latter failed to acquire either one of Caicedo or Lavia this summer. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are continuing to monitor both Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone and could sign one of them in the coming weeks.

Romano wrote (via The Daily Briefing):

“Liverpool will now move on to different targets. They keep following both Khéphren Thuram and Manu Koné as they did earlier in the summer, but let’s see who they will ‘attack’ now. Of course they will try to limit leaks as it created an issue with the Caicedo deal and same with Lavia.”

Both Thuram and Kone have shown great promise for Nice and Borussia Monchengladbach respectively and would be great additions to Jurgen Klopp's squad. It is likely the club would prefer Kone due to his capabilities of playing as a defensive midfielder.

The Reds next face Bournemouth at Anfield on August 19.