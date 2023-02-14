Liverpool eyeing Italian manager who Jurgen Klopp previously referred to as a 'great of the game' - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly considering Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti as their next manager. Jurgen Klopp has been tipped to leave the Reds soon after struggling this season.

As per a report on CalciomercatoWeb, Spaletti is the one leading the race to become the next Liverpool manager. The report adds that the Reds believe Klopp will leave the club soon.

The German manager has struggled with the Merseysiders this season as they find themselves 10th in the Premier League and knocked out of both domestic cups. Spaletti, meanwhile, has managed to take Napoli to the top of the Serie A table.

Klopp spoke about Spaletti earlier this season when the English club were set to face Napoli in the UEFA Champions League group stages. He said:

"Mr. Spalletti, I played years ago when he was in Zenit. If I could look as great as he looks without the cap I would not wear it constantly because it would not be necessary! He is a real great of the game, worked all over the world, very successful, you can always see his stamp on the team.

"It's always clear who is the coach, I respect that a lot. Looking forward to seeing him tomorrow."

Jurgen Klopp tipped to leave Liverpool this season

English presenter Richard Keys believes Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool if they do not get past Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. We have a repeat of last season's final in the Round of 16 this season. The first leg will be played on February 21.

In his blog post earlier this month, Keys said:

"There's only one winner when a coach falls out with the press - and it's not the coach. My guess is Klopp will walk. Not now - but if they're knocked out of the CL (Champions League) by Real Madrid I think he'll be gone before the start of next season.

"Liverpool are way off. A shadow of what they once were - and it's no good blaming FSG (Fenway Sports Group). The downfall is Klopp's responsibility. He didn't start the re-build soon enough. That was one of Fergie's greatest strengths - that he would rip apart successful teams. What were Líverpool thinking keeping Milner, Henderson and Firminho? [sic]"

The Reds appointed Klopp in 2015 and he has won the Premier League and Champions League once.

Poll : 0 votes