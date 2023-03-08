Liverpool eyeing 'new Joel Matip' as Jurgen Klopp plots free transfer for Bundesliga defender - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka in the summer.

Ndicka has impressed during his stint with the German side since joining the club from Auxerre in 2018. He has made 126 appearances for Frankfurt and has also contributed 10 goals.

The Reds, meanwhile, are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements following an injury-riddled season. While Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have been first-choice centre-backs for manager Jurgen Klopp, there is speculation about Joel Matip's future.

As per Liverpool.com, Ndicka could become the 'new Joel Matip' for Klopp at Anfield. The fact that he would be available on a free transfer - just like Matip was following the expiry of his Schalke 04 contract in 2016 - in the summer makes signing him more lucrative.

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs told GiveMeSport regarding Ndicka:

"You’ve got a player, for example, like Evan Ndicka, who’s a free transfer. And that’s exactly the kind of player that Liverpool loves because they know there’s value. They appreciate the talent there, so that’s one to watch as well."

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥈| Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka is one to watch out for this summer for Liverpool, with the 23-year-old available on a free transfer. [ @JacobsBen for @GiveMeSport 🥈| Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka is one to watch out for this summer for Liverpool, with the 23-year-old available on a free transfer. [@JacobsBen for @GiveMeSport] https://t.co/5lvHDwTIZC

Ndicka, 23, has averaged 2.6 aerial duels, 5.2 clearances, and 0.7 blocks per appearance in the Bundesliga this season.

Liverpool are also expected to make an attempt to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in the summer, who could cost around €150 million. Hence, they are interested in Ndicka, who will be a free agent in the summer.

As per SPORT1, Barcelona are also interested in signing the defender in the summer.

Jordan Henderson on Liverpool's emphatic win over Manchester United

Transfer business aside, Liverpool enjoyed their best match of the ongoing campaign over the weekend.

The Reds battered arch-rivals Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on March 5. After the game, skipper Jordan Henderson commended his side but urged them not to get carried away.

Liverpool FC @LFC



We think you might enjoy these, Reds... A day to remember.We think you might enjoy these, Reds... A day to remember.We think you might enjoy these, Reds...😁 https://t.co/ZqNYPMWTuI

When asked if the win could be a season-changing one, the midfielder said (via the club's official website):

"Hopefully we can use it in the right way but you can’t get too confident or overconfident for sure.

"There are different tests along the way from now until the end of the season that will come and you need to stay positive, stay ready and stay hungry like we were [on Sunday], and that will give us a good chance to finish the season well."

Klopp's side are now fifth in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

They will next face AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, March 11.

Poll : 0 votes