Liverpool eyeing up summer move for PSG forward in the summer: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly planning to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Goncalo Ramos this summer. The Reds have been linked to a number of attackers this season to revamp their front line.

Goncalo Ramos is the latest forward to be linked to a potential move to Liverpool, following rumors about Alexander Isak and Julian Alvarez. The Portuguese forward has been in decent form this season, recording 18 goals and six assists in 40 outings for PSG across competitions. However, he has remained underutilized with only 1,624 minutes played as Luis Enrique mostly used him off the bench.

According to Anfield Talk, Liverpool are eyeing a summer move for PSG star Goncalo Ramos this season. The Portuguese is reportedly not a priority for the Reds, but is considered a good value for money option. Ramos is expected to be available for around €65 million this summer.

With the Portuguese forward wanting more guaranteed playtime and a bigger role in the squad, he could be open to joining the Merseysiders. Meanwhile, PSG could opt to sign someone more suitable for Luis Enrique's current style. Ramos's price is also much lower compared to Liverpool's other summer targets, such as Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko, or Julian Alvarez.

Newcastle United are reportedly demanding €180 million for Alexander Isak, while Julian Alvarez could cost the Reds a reported €120 million. Meanwhile, Benjamin Sesko will be available for a whopping €80 million. In comparison, Goncalo Ramos could be a reasonable signing for a reported €65 million.

Real Madrid are keen on hijacking Liverpool's blockbuster move to sign Florian Wirtz this summer: Reports

Florian Wirtz - Source: Getty

According to AS (h/t Liverpool Echo), Real Madrid are reportedly looking to hijack Liverpool's efforts to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. The German has been linked to a blockbuster move to sign for the Reds this summer, with the Bundesliga giants valuing him at a reported €150 million.

However, the aforementioned report suggests that Real Madrid are not willing to give up on Florian Wirtz, who's been on their radar for a while. The Spanish giants also believe Xabi Alonso taking over the helm at the Bernabeu this season could further help their case. Negotiations are reportedly still on between the Merseysiders and Bayer Leverkusen over the final fee, but things could change if Real Madrid come in with a better offer.

Despite Real Madrid's interest, Florian Wirtz is reportedly keen on a move to Anfield. The German also refused Bayern Munich's transfer interest in him in favor of the Reds. The outcome will depend on Wirtz's choice, along with the terms of the new deal. As per the report, the Reds are also considering a player swap as part of their offer.

