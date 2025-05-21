Liverpool to face competition from 4 other PL clubs for Rayan Cherki's signature in the summer: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to face competition from four Premier League sides for the signature of Rayan Cherki. As reported by Liverpool.com, the Lyon star is also wanted by Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, and Manchester City.

Ad

The reports claims that clubs like Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan also admire the 21-year-old Frenchman. Cherki has been heavily tipped to leave the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in the summer owing to the club's financial struggles.

Cherki has been highly rated since a very young age and has been one of the best young talents in Ligue 1 in recent years. He has already made 185 appearances for Les Gones, scoring 29 times and providing 45 assists.

Ad

Trending

The France under-21 international enjoyed a brilliant season with Lyon last time out, despite a tough time for the club. He made 44 appearances across competitions, scoring 12 goals and producing 20 assists.

Cherki is reportedly available this summer for just €22.5 million (£19 million) due to his release clause. It's hardly any surprise to see so many clubs keen on the talented attacking midfielder for such a bargain fee. Cherki is predominantly an attacking midfielder but is capable of playing on either flank. He is technically brilliant and possesses exceptional flair while also being two-footed.

Ad

Harvey Elliot makes interesting claim on his Liverpool future

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has admitted that he is far from happy with his lack of playing time for Arne Slot's side this season. The 22-year-old made only his second league start of the season on Monday, May 19, in a 3-2 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Elliott opened the scoring for the Reds and also set up Dominik Szoboszlai for the second, but Liverpool suffered a defeat at the hands of the Seagulls. Following the game, Elliott said when asked about his game (as quoted by Rousing the Kop):

Ad

"You try not to get too carried away with the celebrations, we've worked really hard through the season. Some lads like myself haven't played as much through the season, and it's about going out and enjoying it. We want to win and enjoy it. We need to take the positives and take it into the final game next week."

Ad

The England under-21 international added:

"I think I've done it this season. It's been hard with how much I've played. I've tried as hard as I could, and whatever happens, happens. It's about what's best for my career. It's about reflecting and seeing what I can do. I'm here at the moment and I'm focusing on the final game."

Elliott established himself as an important player for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, but has struggled to break into Arne Slot's system. He has played only 817 minutes of football this season, scoring five times and providing three assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More