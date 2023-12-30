Liverpool face setback as PSG enter race to sign top midfield target - Reports

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly entered the race to sign Liverpool target Manu Kone. As reported by DaveOCKOP, Luis Enrique's side have registed their interest in the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder and could make a move for him in January.

Manu Kone has been a player in demand in recent times following his emergence as one of the brightest young midfield talents in Europe. The Frenchman has gone from strength to strength since joining the Bundesliga side from Toulouse in 2021.

Kone's current deal with Die Fohlen expires in the summer of 2026, putting the Bundesliga side in a commanding position to ask for a massive fee. As per DaveOCKOP, Liverpool have been a long-term admirer of Kone but are now set to face competition from PSG.

As per the aforementioned report, PSG manager Luis Enrique is eyeing Kone as he looks to bring more energy and flair to his midfield following a below-par start to the season. The Parisians finished second in their Champions League group and have only a five-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.

Paris Saint-Germain had a significant overhaul in the summer, which included the addition of Manuel Ugarte and Kang-in Lee to their midfield ranks. They also parted ways with several midfielders like Renato Sanches, Marco Verratti and Georginio Wijnaldum, among others.

Liverpool made four additions to their midfield in the summer, bringing in Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch. They also parted ways with five midfielders while Thiago Alcantara has not played at all for the Reds this season due to injuries.

Kone is an all-round midfielder who is gifted technically and is physically quite strong as well. Aged just 22, he looks like a top midfielder in the making and it's no wonder big teams are lining up for his signature.

Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool star for his football IQ

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed his star forward Diogo Jota for his top-class football IQ. Klopp insisted that the Portugal international is a very smart footballer and has a thorough understanding of the game.

The Reds boss also claimed that Portugal is blessed with a host of intelligent players like Jota. While addressing the press ahead of their Premier League fixture against Newcastle United at Anfield on New Year's Day, Klopp told reporters (per the LFC official website):

"His football brain, he is a very smart footballer, that's how it is. He understands the game particularly well. I really think Portugal is blessed with some of these kind of players who really understand the game on a different level – and he is one of them, definitely. It gives him a chance to see to see situations slightly earlier, to adapt to different things the opponent is doing a little bit quicker. That's it, on top of that he is both-footed and a great finisher."

Jota was sidelined for almost a month after picking up a muscle injury at the end of November but made an immediate impact upon his return. He scored a much-needed second goal off the bench as Liverpool beat Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor on Boxing Day.