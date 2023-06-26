Liverpool flop Arthur Melo attracting surprise interest from Premier League club: Reports

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo is attracting interest from Brighton & Hove Albion despite struggling on loan at Liverpool in the 2022-23 season, according to Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Serie A giants are hard at working on offloading unwanted players as they look to balance their books. The Turin-based club's revenue has taken a hit after being deducted 10 points in the league last month as punishment for capital gains violations. They thus finished seventh in the table and missed out on Champions League qualification as a result.

Arthur, 26, is among the players Juventus are looking to ship out this summer, according to the aforementioned source. The Brazilian international has two more years remaining on his contract with the Bianconeri and earns a net salary of €9 million in Italy.

It's worth noting that Arthur spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Premier League club Liverpool. The stint didn't go according to plan for the midfielder as he clocked just 13 minutes of action for the Reds. Jurgen Klopp's side thus decided against taking up the option to make the Brazilian's move permanent for €37.5 million.

Arthur, for his part, is determined to prove his worth in the Premier League despite struggling at Liverpool. It appears that he could have another opportunity in England, with Brighton interested in him. As per the report, the Seagulls have touched base with the midfielder's entourage to enquire about him.

Brighton, though, are not the only club interested in Arthur. Italian outlet Tutto Juve reported earlier this month that Aston Villa and Newcastle United are keen on taking the former Barcelona star on loan. A move to Saudi Arabia has also been mooted as an option for the Liverpool flop.

Juventus offer Liverpool flop Arthur Melo in swap deal for Arsenal's Thomas Partey

Arthur has also been linked with a shock move to Arsenal recently. Juventus have reportedly offered the Brazilian in a direct swap deal for the Gunners' midfielder Thomas Partey. The Bianconeri value the former Gremio man at €40 million and believe the trade is a fair deal.

Arsenal and Partey's entourage are said to be exploring a potential exit as the midfielder enters the final two years of his contract. Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej have all been credited with an interest in the Ghana international. However, the 30-year-old prefers to stay in Europe and join Juventus, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Juventus, for their part, are keen to add Partey to their ranks but are reluctant to meet Arsenal's €20 million valuation. They have thus proposed a direct swap deal involving Arthur for the Ghanaian. The Serie A giants hope the Gunners will be open to such an arrangement as they tracked the midfielder one-and-a-half years ago.

