Liverpool given green light for £40m deal for 19-year-old Virgil Van Dijk successor: Reports 

Liverpool have reportedly identified Ajax sensation Jorell Hato as a long-term successor to skipper Virgil van Dijk. As reported by Football Insider, Ajax are expected to demand at least £40 million for the highly rated young defender.

Ad

The Merseyside outfit find themselves in a tight corner with three of their best players set to enter the final three months of their deals at Anfield. Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer while Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah's futures are still up in the air.

Manager Arne Slot is reportedly desperate to tie Van Dijk down with a new deal and sees Hato as his long-term replacement. At just 19 years of age, the young Dutchman has already made a name for himself in the European circuit.

Ad

Trending

Hato has already made 104 appearances for Ajax so far, having only turned 19 earlier this month. He has done really well playing either as a centre-back or a left-back and looks natural in both positions.

The youngster has also earned six caps for the Netherlands to date and is seen as a key player for the future. The Reds reportedly want Hato this summer and make him ready to fill in for Van Dijk in the future.

Ad

It will be a major blow to Liverpool if they lose van Dijk this summer, especially on a free transfer. Even at 33, he remains arguably the finest centre-back in the world and is also a natural leader.

Liverpool considering a move for Barcelona target: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a move for Rayo Vallecano full-back Andrei Ratiu as the replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold. As per Romanian outlet ProSport (via Football Espana), the Merseyside giants are monitoring the 26-year-old also wanted by Barcelona.

Ad

With Alexander-Arnold reportedly set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, the Reds have been heavily linked with Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong. Rayo Vallecano's Andrei Ratiu has also emerged as an option for Liverpool thanks to his exploits for the LaLiga side this season.

The Romania international has scored two goals and provided three assists in 28 games across competitions this season. He has a €25 million release clause in his deal and has also attracted interest from the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback