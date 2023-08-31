Liverpool given transfer boost as top target misses training at current club amid interest from the Reds - Reports

Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch did not participate in Bayern Munich's team training on Thursday (August 31) amidst interest from the Premier League giants, according to German newspaper BILD.

The Reds have made three new additions to their midfield this summer, signing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo for a combined £112 million. Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, is keen to bring in a multi-functional midfielder before the window closes on Friday (September 1).

It emerged on Wednesday (August 30) that Liverpool have opened talks with Bayern over signing Gravenberch, 21. The Merseyside-based club have decided to step up their interest in the Netherlands international after being linked with him all summer.

While David Ornstein of The Athletic claimed that there are no guarantees that the transfer will happen, talks appear to be progressing well. According to the aforementioned source, the midfielder missed Bayern's team training on Thursday, with a transfer possibly in the pipeline.

There are no suggestions that Gravenberch purposefully missed the training session to force a move to Anfield. It is also possible that Bayern asked the Dutchman to stay away to avoid any last-minute injuries that could hinder a potential transfer.

The Bundesliga champions are reportedly bracing for a £25.7 million (€30 million) offer from Liverpool for Gravenberch. While it remains to be seen if the offer is acceptable for the Bavarians, they will definitely not sanction a move for the youngster without a replacement in place.

Bayern have identified Fulham's Joao Palhinha as their top midfield target ahead of the deadline. Thomas Tuchel's side are said to have offered £51.4 million for the Portugal international, but the Cottagers want £68.6 million. Manchester United's Scott McTominay will be considered if Palhinha is deemed unattainable.

Why is Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch keen to leave Bayern after one year?

Ryan Gravenberch joined Bayern from Ajax for £15.9 million (€18.5 million) last summer. The midfielder moved to Germany following a 12-year stint with the Amsterdam giants. He bagged 12 goals and 13 assists in 103 appearances across competitions for the Dutch club.

Although Gravenberch moved to Bayern with high hopes, the transfer has not gone according to plan for him. He was restricted to just three Bundesliga starts last season. The 21-year-old, meanwhile, has amassed just nine minutes of playing time from three games across competitions this term.

Gravenberch is, therefore, seeking a move away from the German club this summer. A move to Liverpool, who are long-term admirers of the Dutchman, reportedly appeals to him. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be a huge fan of the player.