Liverpool handed boost as they close in on top target as rival PL club allow star to undergo medicals to join Anfield club: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal to sign top defensive target Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have finally managed to agree a deal with the Eagles on transfer deadline day.

Arne Slot's side have reportedly agreed a £35 million fee to land the Crystal Palace skipper with a 10% sell-on clause. Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the England international agreed personal terms with Liverpool a month ago.

The Premier League champions have enjoyed a sensational transfer window this time out. Apart from Guehi, they are also set to land Alexander Isak from Newcastle United in a Premier League record £125 million deal.

The Reds already broke the Premier League transfer record earlier this summer by bringing Florian Wirtz in a £116 million deal from Bayer Leverkusen. They also signed Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni, Armin Pesci and Freddie Woodman.

Guehi's addition would be a major boost to Liverpool's hopes of retaining the Premier League title. He has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League with Crystal Palace over the last few years.

Guehi joined Crystal Palace in the summer of 2021 from Chelsea and has been a brilliant servant to the club. He played 161 times for the Eagles and captained them to a historic FA Cup win last season and an FA Community Shield win this season. He has also been capped 23 times for England so far and is arguably the best defender the Three Lions have right now.

Robin van Persie heaps praise on Arne Slot's Liverpool side

Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie has lavished praise on Liverpool. The former Netherlands international has claimed that Arne Slot's side play the 'ultimate form of football'. The Feyenoord manager said, as quoted by GOAL:

"The way Liverpool play the game is the ultimate form of football. We all love to play attacking football and want to serve attractive football to the fans. But that is not always possible. What I love about Liverpool is that their ideas are the absolute foundation for a game. The way their game starts and the way they end the game."

"The match at Newcastle was, from that perspective, the ideal football you want to see as a coach and as a fan. There are very few games where we all see the perfect match. There are a lot of great coaches around, but how often do you get a victory with 3-0 or 4-0? In the Premier League, the level of the players is so high," the former Arsenal striker added.

Robin van Persie added:

"Slot has great players at Liverpool. But it is their spirit, their attitude and willingness to fight for each other, which I love about this Liverpool team. There were stages in the game against Newcastle when they were breathtaking."

"Everyone was fighting for every yard on the pitch. So many players running distances where they have to cover space, doing defensive work, to the highest level of stamina. And that is how you stay in a game and get a win. It is the principles which are all top in Slot’s team. Every one of his players is prepared to stick to those principles and that is why he wins matches," the ex-Manchester United forward concluded.

Arne Slot has done an exceptional job since taking over at Liverpool last summer from Jurgen Klopp. He had big shoes to fill but did remarkably well to win the Premier League in his first season.

Robin van Persie's former club Arsenal suffered a 1-0 loss against Slot's side at Anfield on Sunday, August 31. Dominik Szoboszlai scored a world-class free kick to win all three points for the reigning Premier League champions.

