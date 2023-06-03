Liverpool handed boost as midfielder faces uncertain future at current club - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly received a boost in their hopes of signing Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

According to Sport 1, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel needs to show the Dutch midfielder a clear plan of how he will be used moving forward. The Bavarians risk losing the 21-year-old if he isn't given an understanding of his involvement in the side.

Gravenberch lacked game time in his debut season at the Allianz Arena. He started just six of 33 games across competitions, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Liverpool are being positioned as the favorites to sign Gravenberch if he does leave Bayern this summer. Sky Sports reports that the club held talks with the player and his father over a potential transfer to Anfield.

Gravenberch joined the Bundesliga champions from Ajax last summer for €18.5 million. The Dutchman was regarded as one of Europe's most exciting midfielders following his spell at the Johan Cruyff Arena. He made 103 appearances, scoring 12 goals and contributing 13 assists.

Jurgen Klopp's side are set to undergo a rebuild amid several first-team players leaving at the end of their contracts. Midfield trio James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita will all depart at the end of June. Meanwhile, Arthur Melo will be returning to Juventus when his loan expires at the same time.

Gravenberch is valued by Transfermarkt at €30 million. He often plays on the left side of central midfield and is an accomplished passer of the ball. The Dutch midfielder may gel well with the football Klopp has implemented at Liverpool.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez to have full summer off after Uruguay snub

Nunez has not been selected by Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Darwin Nunez has failed to earn a spot in Uruguay's squad for friendlies against Nicaragua and Cuba this month. The Liverpool frontman missed his national team's last fixtures in March due to injury.

The 23-year-old will not take the whole summer off and relax after an enduring debut season at Anfield. He arrived from Benfica last summer for a club-record €80 million.

Nunez has taken his time adapting to life in English football with goals being a struggle for the forward. He managed 15 goals in 42 games across competitions but showed vast improvement in the second half of the campaign.

However, injury issues have taken hold of the Uruguayan striker. He was forced to miss the Reds' last three fixtures due to a toe injury. The young forward can now rest ahead of the Merseysiders' pre-season tour in Singapore at the end of July.

Poll : 0 votes