Liverpool hold direct talks with teenage defender over possible summer move: Reports

Liverpool have directly held talks with Ajax defender Jorrel Hato over a possible summer transfer, according to journalist Duncan Castles. The Reds are aiming to bolster their defence with Jarell Quansah reportedly on the verge of joining Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite winning the Premier League title, Liverpool have wasted no time in making moves in the transfer market. They recently signed Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz from Leverkusen and have reportedly reached an agreement with Bournemouth for Milos Kerkez.

However, the Reds are now allegedly in direct talks with Jorrel Hato as they look to replace Jarell Quansah. While Ajax are aware of these conversations, they are expected to ask a big fee to sanction his sale.

Castles stated (via The Boot Room):

“He plays at both left-back and centre-back, but longer term he’s expected to become a centre-back. What I can tell you is that there have been direct conversations between Liverpool and Hato around joining the Premier League champions this season and those conversations have taken place with the knowledge of Ajax. They are open to selling the player, but I’m told from the Ajax end that the pricing will be very high this summer.”

Since making his professional debut for Ajax in 2022, Hato has flourished for the Dutch club, operating as a centre-back and a left-back. The 19-year-old scored three goals and provided six assists in 50 appearances across all competitions last season and was named the Eredivisie Talent of the Year.

"If he signs for Liverpool, you know he’s going to perform" - Jason Cundy explains why the Reds should sign Alexander Isak this summer

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy reckons Alexander Isak would be a no-risk signing for Liverpool this summer. However, he believes Newcastle United would not sell for less than £120 million.

While the Reds have been linked with Jorrel Hato and Marc Guehi to strengthen their defense, Arne Slot and Co. have also reportedly been targeting a new forward. Darwin Nunez is expected to depart the club this summer, with Napoli allegedly keen on acquiring his signature.

During a segment on talkSPORT, Cundy was asked by Jamie O’Hara if Isak should join Liverpool, to which the former responded (via Rousing the Kop):

"One million per cent, they’re going to get a huge fee for him Newcastle, they will because he’s one of the most sought after players in Europe. You’ve seen what he’s done in the Premier League, you know he can play in the Premier League, there’s no risk, well there’s always risk but generally, if he signs for Liverpool, you know he’s going to perform. In terms of Newcastle, they’ve got to get as much money for him [as possible] if that’s the case, it’s not going to be less than £120million.”

Isak had a fantastic season for Newcastle, establishing himself as one of the best forwards in the Premier League. He netted 27 goals and provided six assists in 42 appearances across all competitions, helping them win the EFL Cup.

