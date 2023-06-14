Liverpool hold positive talks with midfielder as Jurgen Klopp pushes for more signings - Reports

Liverpool have held positive talks with Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch's entourage as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to push for more signings this summer, according to a report from The Athletic,

The Reds had a disappointing 2022-23 season, missing out on UEFA Champions League football while winning no silverware. The main reasons for this were a lack of depth in their midfield and injury issues to key players.

Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all set to leave Anfield this month, so new recruits will be needed to challenge for trophies next season.

Liverpool signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported fee of £35 million on a five-year deal. Another potential option in midfield is Ryan Gravenberch. The 21-year-old is reportedly the top target of the Reds' new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke this summer.

There have been positive talks between the Reds and Gravenberch's camp but Bayern Munich have insisted the Dutchman is not for sale. He was seen as a top prospect when he played for Ajax and was only signed by the Bavarians last summer.

Ryan Gravenberch has struggled to break into the starting XI though, making just 33 appearances and playing just 937 minutes of football this season.

It comes as no surprise that both the Reds and Bayern want his services next season. The Netherlands international is a brilliant central midfielder with an exceptional range of passing. He can also carry the ball forward well and has a high work rate.

Glen Johnson believes Liverpool have a chance of signing Newcastle star

Former Reds defender Glen Johnson believes Liverpool have a chance of signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes once they get back in the Champions League.

Guimaraes joined Newcastle last January on a four-and-a-half-year contract for a reported fee of £40 million. He has had an excellent 2022-23 campaign, proving to be one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League.

The Brazil international has scored five goals and provided five assists in 40 appearances this season, helping the Magpies qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Despite the Reds being in the Europa League next season, Glen Johnson believes his former side can sign Guimaraes if they finish in the top four. He spoke to Betfred:

“If you’re playing for Newcastle United in the Champions League, then that’s a bit difficult to give up. I don’t know whether he sees himself at Newcastle in the long term, but any time that a club like Liverpool comes in for you, then it’s always going to grab your attention."

He added:

"However, in regards to a move this summer, all the best players want to play in the Champions League so he may want to stay at Newcastle United for that reason. I still believe that Liverpool will have a sniff because it’s Liverpool after all and they’re going to be back in the Champions League themselves sooner rather than later.”

