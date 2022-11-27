Liverpool hold talks with two Middle East consortiums over £3 billion takeover - Reports

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have entered into talks with two Middle East-based consortiums over the sale of the Reds, according to The Daily Mail.

It emerged earlier this month that FSG have put Liverpool up for sale after 12 years as the owners of the club. It is said that they have even prepared a sales presentation for potential buyers.

The Reds have had a fruitful spell under their current owners, winning several trophies, including the Premier League title. However, it appears FSG's 12-year ownership of the club is nearing an end.

Several parties have been linked with a takeover of the Merseyside-based club in recent weeks. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is one such entity, but those claims have since been rubbished.

That is not to say Liverpool are short of options as two Middle East-based consortiums have now entered the fray. According to the aforementioned source, FSG have held talks with two parties from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Representatives of the said consortiums have reportedly touched base with FSG director Mike Gordon to express their interest in buying the club. While the groups are private companies, they have close ties to their country's rulers.

As per the report, the Anfield outfit are also in negotiations with an entity from the USA. Talks with interested parties are said to be happening over a £3 billion takeover of the club.

FSG, led by John Henry, purchased Liverpool from George Gillett and Tom Hicks in 2010. While the club were in a desperate state under their previous owners, the Boston-based group have steadied the ship over the last 12 years.

Apart from leading the Reds to multiple trophies, FSG have brought stability to the club in terms of their finances. It is telling that the club they bought for £300 million is now worth over £3 billion.

FSG are not the only ones leaving Liverpool

FSG could soon be on their way out of Liverpool, but they are not the only ones leaving the club. It emerged last week that sporting director Julian Ward has decided to step down from his role at the end of the season.

Ward replaced Michael Edwards as the Reds' sporting director ahead of the 2022-23 season. However, he has made up his mind to take a break from football just six months into his tenure.

Apart from Ward, director of research Ian Graham will also put an end to his association with the club next summer. The Reds are thus going through an uncertain period.

