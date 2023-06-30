Liverpool hope to convince RB Leipzig to sell Dominik Szoboszlai for fee lower than £60m release clause - Reports

Liverpool are hopeful of persuading RB Leipzig to sell Dominik Szoboszlai for a fee lower than the £60 million release clause in his contract, according to 90min.

David Ornstein of The Athletic said earlier this week that the Reds are considering a move for Szoboszlai. The journalist said at the time that the Premier League giants are cautious about their chances of signing the attacking midfielder.

However, the same source has since claimed that Liverpool are pressing ahead with their interest in the Hungary international. Jurgen Klopp's side are reportedly increasingly confident about acquiring the highly rated midfielder, with Newcastle United also dropping out of the race.

It's worth noting that Szoboszlai, 22, has a £60 million release clause in his contract with Leipzig. The clause, though, will expire by the end of Friday (June 30), meaning the Reds have to act quickly to take advantage of the stipulation.

There have been suggestions that Liverpool could trigger the release clause to avoid Leipzig increasing the asking price for the Hungarian. However, the Merseyside-based club appear to be relaxed about the situation. According to the aforementioned source, they hope to convince the German club to sell the player for around £50 million.

The English giants have a good relationship with Red Bull clubs, having signed Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino from them. It's also worth noting that Fabio Carvalho's loan switch from Anfield to Leipzig was announced on Friday (June 30).

Szoboszlai joined Leipzig from their sister club Red Bull Salzburg for around £19 million in January 2021. He has since made 91 appearances across competitions for the Bundesliga club, bagging 20 goals and 22 assists. The midfielder has also helped the team win two German Cups.

Signing Dominik Szoboszlai for £50 million would be massive coup for Liverpool

Liverpool announced the acquisition of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month. There were suggestions that the Argentinian could cost the Reds up to £60 million. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano later said that they had signed the midfielder for just £35 million.

Similarly, signing Dominik Szoboszlai for £50 million would be a massive coup for the English giants. RB Leipzig, who have a reputation for being tough negotiators, have been adamant about the Hungarian's suitors having to trigger his £60 million release clause. It appears that Jurgen Klopp's side are optimistic about convincing the German club to ease their stance.

Liverpool dropped out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham before he joined Real Madrid due to his exorbitant valuation. The Englishman eventually joined Los Blancos for £85 million plus add-ons. The Reds' decision to not pursue a deal for him could prove right if they land Mac Allister and Szoboszlai for the same sum.

Poll : 0 votes