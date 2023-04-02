Liverpool have identified 23-year-old Chelsea star as summer target after previously being linked with move for Mason Mount - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly earmarked Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher as a midfield target for the summer while they also chase his teammate Mason Mount.

The Independent reports that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has identified Gallagher, 23, as a target and he features highly on their shortlist for midfield reinforcements. The German coach is looking to bolster his stagnating midfield, which has been problematic throughout the season.

Chelsea are under pressure to sell several players this summer to meet Financial Fairplay requirements. They have spent over £600 million since Todd Boehly became co-owner last May.

Gallagher could be one of those players to leave Stamford Bridge, having failed to become a consistent starter under Graham Potter. He has started 12 of 33 matches across competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. The English midfielder is viewed as a valuable option by the Blues boss. Yet, his lack of game time could see him depart in the summer. He has two years left on his contract and is valued by Transfermarkt at £28.17 million.

The Englishman could be joined by his Chelsea teammate and compatriot Mount, who is also linked with Liverpool. The 24-year-old has a year left on his contract but seems set to leave the club this summer.

Football Insider reports that the Merseysiders and Manchester City are working on a deal to sign Mount. The report adds that the Blues playmaker is more likely to join Klopp's side than sign a new deal with the west London giants. He has fallen down the pecking order under Potter, making 32 appearances, scoring three goals, and contributing six assists.

Mount has been in talks with Chelsea over a new deal but those negotiations have stalled. The Blues have offered him wages of £180,000 a week but he is holding out for £250,000.

Liverpool target Chelsea's Gallagher and Mount with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita expected to leave

Naby Keita looks set to leave Anfield.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that both Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. The midfield duo's contracts expire and it appears they will become free agents in the summer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, has failed to establish himself as a first-team starter. He has featured just 13 times this season, scoring one goal. Meanwhile, Keita, 28, has endured injury issues, making 13 appearances.

This may pave the way for Liverpool to secure deals for Gallagher and Mount as they look to replace the duo. Both English compatriots are younger profiles and will freshen up Klopp's midfield.

