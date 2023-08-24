Liverpool identify 25-year-old as perfect Mohamed Salah replacement if Egyptian moves to Saudi Arabia - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly identified Federico Chiesa as the replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer as the Middle Eastern sides continue their spending spree.

As per journalist Di Marzio, Chiesa is back on Liverpool's radar after finding out about heavy interest in Salah from Al-Ittihad. The Juventus star is seen as the perfect replacement for the star forward, and the Serie A have not ruled out a sale.

Chiesa cast doubt on his future at Juventus earlier this year and hinted that he was not thinking much about the future. When quizzed if he was committed to the club, the Italian claimed he was only focused on his holidays. He was quoted by Sky Italia as saying:

"I'm happy with how I finished, it was a really difficult year for me. Now I'm only thinking about the holidays. Then from next season, I'll start preparing already from the summer training camp. Reopening with me? We'll see. I'm at Juventus, and I'm thinking about Juventus."

Al-Ittihad are not giving up on signing Salah this summer despite his agent openly stating that the forward has no plans of leaving Anfield.

Liverpool urged to sign Federico Chiesa by Glen Johnson

Former player Glen Johnson has urged his former side Liverpool to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus this summer. He believes that the 25-year-old Italian would be available for a good fee and come in to improve the squad.

Speaking to BetFred in July, Johnson claimed that a move for Chiesa was ideal for Jurgen Klopp. He said:

"He's a good player that plays for a huge club and has had success at international level. He's not just been a member of the squad, but he's performed when he's had to, and I believe it could be a really sensible deal for L'pool if they can get him, if they don't have to break the bank for him. I think he's a player that would improve Liverpool's squad and if they can sign him for a reasonable fee, then that's a transfer I'd really like to see happen."

Chelsea were linked with a move for Chiesa this summer by Fichajes, but the Blues have not made a move yet. Raheem Sterling's refound form could see Mauricio Pochettino look to invest elsewhere.