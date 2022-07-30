Liverpool interested in signing 24-year-old superstar as Roberto Firmino replacement - Reports 

Liverpool are interested in signing Lautaro Martinez, as per Calciomercato. The Argentine is said to be the club's top target if Roberto Firmino leaves the club this summer.

Martinez has become Liverpool's top target this summer. The Reds have signed Darwin Nunez as a replacement for Sadio Mane, but are looking to splash the cash once again if Firmino leaves Anfield.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Juventus this summer. Talks are reportedly in an advanced stage, but Jurgen Klopp rebuffed the claims.

The Liverpool manager claimed he was not looking to let Firmino leave the club this summer and labeled him as the heart and soul of the club. He told the media:

"Bobby is crucial for us, the heart and soul of this team, the way we played in the last years was only possible because of Bobby. That's why I'm really happy he was able to train for the majority of the time here in pre-season so far."

He added:

"Everything looks really good so I am absolutely fine. There is no doubt about Bobby's quality. All the rest we will see how this year goes but he is essential for us."

Inter are still looking to offload players as they need to balance their books. The San Siro side have loaned in Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea a year after they sold him to the Blues.

Liverpool target not looking to leave Inter

Lautaro Martinez's agent spoke to the media earlier this year and claimed the Argentine had no plans to leave the club.

He added that the striker cares about winning trophies at San Siro and said via Football Italia :

"He is staying at Inter. Lautaro has a five-year contract with Inter, he feels like an Interista. Inter are the team in his heart. He feels like an extra fan on the pitch. His family is also very happy in Milan. I can say with certainty: there is no possibility that Lautaro will leave Inter. He cares so much about winning with this club."

The Reds reportedly wanted to sign Martinez before they got Diogo Jota from Wolves, as per Calciomercato.

