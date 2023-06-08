Liverpool not interested in signing €35m-rated Barcelona midfielder despite recent speculation: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly not interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie this summer.

The Ivory Coast midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Blaugrana just one year after joining the club. He left AC Milan last summer and joined the Spanish giants on a free transfer.

However, Kessie failed to get regular playing time, starting just 16 games across competitions. He did get a short run when Sergio Busquets was injured earlier this season but failed to make an impact.

Hence, as per Spanish outlet AS, Barcelona are open to selling the midfielder this summer, with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur interested. The Spanish giants are looking to raise around €35 million with Kessie's sale.

The Athletic journalist James Pearce, however, has reported that the Reds have no interest in the Ivorian. While they are looking to reinforce their midfield, Kessie is not one of their transfer targets.

The likes of James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left Liverpool this summer on a free transfer. The Reds are now set to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for a little over €40 million.

Other names on their list include Manu Kone from Borussia Monchengladbach and Khephren Thuram from OGC Nice.

Hence, it appears Franck Kessie will have to find some other club if he is leave Barcelona this season.

Liverpool and Barcelona to face off for Spanish midfielder

As per The Guardian, Liverpool and Barcelona are interested in signing Celta de Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga this summer.

Both clubs need midfield reinforcements. Liverpool have parted ways with three midfielders this summer while Barcelona saw club legend Sergio Busquets leave and Franck Kessie could also make an exit.

Veiga has garnered interest from both clubs after his excellent performances for Celta Vigo. Playing as a central or an attacking midfielder, the Spaniard registered 11 goals and four assists in 36 La Liga games in the 2022-23 campaign.

He is also a big presence in midfield, is athletic, and can score from a distance as well. Even Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola hailed Veiga's ability, saying (via Liverpooworld):

“He carries the ball, cleans players out and does a lot of damage. He’s intelligent, very strong, and he can get into area to finish.”

Veiga's contract with Celta Vigo expires in 2026 but as per The Guardian, it has a release clause worth €40 million. Chelsea are also interested in the midfielder.

