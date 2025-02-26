Liverpool interested in signing former Chelsea star in potential £60 million deal: Reports

Liverpool are allegedly aiming to rope in former Chelsea star and Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Hall, 20, has cemented himself as a key starter for the Magpies since permanently joining his current team in a potential £35 million last summer. He spent the 2023-24 season on loan at the St. James' Park outfit.

So far this season, Hall has started 28 of his 33 appearances across competitions for his club. The Chelsea academy graduate has contributed five assists, all in the Premier League, so far in the ongoing campaign.

Now, according to Caught Offside, Hall has emerged high up on Liverpool's summer wish list as the Reds are interested in replacing club legend Andrew Robertson. He is currently valued in the region of £60 million.

Liverpool are unlikely to be unopposed in their pursuit of Hall as Manchester City are also big admirers of the player. Also, Newcastle are only likely to sell if they do not qualify for the UEFA Champions League this term.

Ahead of the Reds' home league clash against Newcastle, Eddie Howe's outfit are sixth in the Premier League standings. They are currently on 44 points from 26 league games, two points behind fourth-place Chelsea.

William Gallas asserts Chelsea defender could replace Liverpool player as best in his position

Speaking recently to Slingo, former Chelsea and Arsenal defender William Gallas stated that Marc Cucurella could become the best left-back in the Premier League in the future. He said (h/t Metro):

"Although he isn't there yet, Marc Cucurella can be the best left-back in the Premier League. He is 26 so I think he has two years to reach his peak. I think at the moment you could still look at Andy Robertson at Liverpool as the left-back to follow."

Gallas, who helped the Blues lift two Premier League titles, concluded:

"But since the Euros [last summer], Cucurella has confidence and we've seen some really good performances. Give him two years and Cucurella could be the best [in his position] in the Premier League."

Cucurella, who helped Spain win the UEFA Euro 2024 trophy, has been in fine form for Chelsea this campaign. The 26-year-old has scored four goals and laid out three assists in 30 overall games for his club this term.

Andrew Robertson, on the other hand, has shown signs of decline in the recent times. The 30-year-old has uncharacteristically registered just one assist in 35 overall outings for Liverpool in the ongoing 2024-25 term.

