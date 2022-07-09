Liverpool were interested in signing Manchester City star this summer - Reports

Liverpool were among the clubs interested in signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer, according to the Mirror. The England international was previously a Reds employee before leaving them to join City back in the summer of 2015 for a fee of around £50 million.

Jurgen Klopp's side were in the market for a new attacker following the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich in a £35 million move in June.

Sterling could have been an ideal replacement for the Senegalese forward as he plays in a similar position and has proven Premier League experience. However, it is not known how concrete the Reds' interest in signing Sterling was in the first place.

According to the aforementioned source, Sterling is edging closer to securing a move to Chelsea from Manchester City in the coming days. The 27-year-old winger has agreed to personal terms ahead of a £45 million transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool and Sterling did not part ways on the best of terms. However, the same cannot be said about him leaving the Cityzens this time around. According to The Mirror, Sterling had an honest conversation with Pep Guardiola about his decision to leave the Etihad Stadium and secure regular game-time.

Aké, keen on the move. Personal terms 100% agreed as reported yesterday. Chelsea are closing on Raheem Sterling deal with Man City, waiting for final approval on £45m fee plus add ons - while negotiations are still ongoing with City for Nathan Aké.Aké, keen on the move. Personal terms 100% agreed as reported yesterday. Chelsea are closing on Raheem Sterling deal with Man City, waiting for final approval on £45m fee plus add ons - while negotiations are still ongoing with City for Nathan Aké. 🔵 #CFC Aké, keen on the move. Personal terms 100% agreed as reported yesterday.

It is worth mentioning that the Reds were not the only European giants to have shown interest in signing Sterling. Reports claimed that Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were also keen on the England international.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sterling could be joined by his Manchester City teammate Nathan Ake at Stamford Bridge. Both City and Chelsea are now in negotiations for the Dutch defender, who is also keen on a move away from the Premier League champions.

Manchester City and Liverpool have strengthened their attacking force ahead of the new season

Both Liverpool and Manchester City have splashed the cash to bring in a marquee new centre-forward ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Pep Guardiola's side have signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of around £51 million. However, the fee could rise to £85.5 million if one includes agent fees and other add-ons.

For a similar price, Liverpool have signed 22-year-old Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez from Benfica. Nunez scored 34 goals for the Portuguese outfit last season, including six goals in the UEFA Champions League.

🤩 Liverpool club-record signing Darwin Nunez is the top rated signing made so far this summer. An exciting addition to Liverpool's squad

Manchester City have also confirmed the arrival of young Argentine forward Julian Alvarez. Liverpool, on the other hand, have signed 19-year-old attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from newly-promoted Fulham.

