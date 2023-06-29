Liverpool were interested in signing player who is now joining Chelsea in £13m deal - Reports

Liverpool reportedly wanted to sign Angelo Gabriel from Santos before he decided to join Chelsea. The Reds were keeping tabs on the Brazilian along with Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

As per a report in 90Min, Angelo has decided that a move to Chelsea is what he needs, and the club have agreed on a deal with Santos. He has a €60 million release clause, but the Blued have got him for just €15 million.

The report adds that Liverpool have been trying to get the youngster to the club but have not managed to beat the competition from the Blues. Chelsea, meanwhile, are doing excellent in the transfer market, with several top talents signed in the last year.

Andre Santos, Cesare Casadei, Kendry Paez, and Carney Chukwuemeka have been signed by the Blues recently. Angelo is the latest to join the list, but he is expected to be loaned out to the sister club, RC Strasbourg.

Liverpool are still an attractive club, insists Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool are a top club and will attract the best players though they do not have Champions League football. The German manager added that he talks to players when given a chance and they are all excited to move to Anfield.

He was quoted by Sky Sports as saying:

"When I talk to a player - if I'm allowed to talk to a player, which it barely the case, but in the moment when you are - you realise then it's already clarified because we cannot tell anybody in the moment that we are definitely in the Champions League. If he's talking to us, it's probably already clear that he knows about that situation."

The German manager added:

"If you join club, it's that you want to reach something together with the club. We have to fight to be part of the Champions League, we have to fight for trophies and if you want to be part of that, you are more than welcome. here is one thing we cannot guarantee this year, and it is Champions League football, all the rest is the same as it was before."

Klopp continued:

"It is a fantastic club with a really good football team and even better, hopefully, next year. I've barely faced the situation where you talk with a player and everything is great and he says, 'okay see you if...' That doesn't happen really often. We are still Liverpool and we are really attractive for a lot of players, we should not forget that."

Liverpool were keen on signing Jude Bellingham this summer, but The Athletic claimed that they backed out after finding the price tag too high. They did not want to go over €100 million on the midfielder, and the Englishman ended up joining Real Madrid.

Liverpool have signed one player this summer - Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Reds secured a £35 million deal for the Argentine, as per a report in The Times.

Poll : 0 votes