Liverpool join Arsenal and Chelsea in race to sign £95 million-rated striker – Reports

Liverpool have allegedly joined the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who has also drawn interest from Arsenal and Chelsea of late.

According to The Sun, the Reds sent their scouts to keep close tabs on the former Lille and Wolfsburg man while on international duty. They monitored the attacker's performances in Nigeria's friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique in the Algarve, Portugal last week.

Despite the 24-year-old sustaining a hamstring issue in the 2-2 draw against Saudi Arabia, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to scout the star in the near future as well. He is intent on having reinforcements in place should Mohamed Salah opt to depart to move to the Saudi Pro League in the upcoming winter transfer window.

However, the Anfield outfit are likely to face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to rope in the Nigerian. They could lose out on the player's signature as both the London clubs are in need of a striker.

Arsenal, who currently have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as their number nine options, are believed to be adamant to add Osimhen to their squad. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is convinced that he has to get a top striker to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in dire need of a clinical finisher despite splashing around £50 million on two strikers earlier this summer. They are hoping that the ex-RSC Charleroi man would reinvigorate their frontline and displace Nicolas Jackson up ahead with much ease.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Osimhen is valued at £95 million.

Journalist claims Liverpool will be unable to rope in Arsenal and Chelsea target in 2024

Earlier this week, Italian journalist Salvatore Biazzo asserted that Liverpool will not be able to snap up Arsenal and Chelsea target Victor Osimhen due to their alleged debt. He said (h/t Sport Witness):

"In the Premier League, there is a fierce fight between different teams such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. Liverpool are a historic side and might want a striker like Osimhen, but I see the financial exposure of English clubs and they are placed high up in the league of those in debt now."

Osimhen, whose current deal is set to run out in June 2025, has cemented himself as one of the world's best finishers due to his world-class exploits past season. He helped Napoli end their 33-year-long Serie A title drought, registering 31 goals and five assists in 39 games.

So far this term, the Liverpool target has netted six times in 10 games.