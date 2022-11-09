Liverpool join Arsenal and Newcastle in race to sign 27-year-old midfielder: Reports

Liverpool have joined Arsenal and Newcastle United in the race to sign RC Lens midfielder Seko Fofana. As reported by French journalist Ignazio Genuardi via The Liverpool Echo, the Reds have registered their interest in the Ivory Coast international.

Meanwhile, L’Equipe, via Sport Witness, claims that the Lens skipper is also wanted by the duo of Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Jurgen Klopp's side have endured a difficult Premier League campaign so far and are pretty much out of the title race already. They are currently eight in the standings with only five wins in 13 games.

The midfield has been an area where Liverpool have been dominated by most of their opponents and it is hardly a surprise to see them being linked with midfielders.

Liverpool secured the signature of Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus on summer transfer deadline day. However, the Brazil international has not been able to make his mark at Anfield due to his injury struggles.

Klopp's side are understood to have identified Seko Fofana as one of their targets but it is not clear whether for January or next summer.

The report also suggests that Fofana intends to end the season with Lens, who are enjoying a phenomenal season in Ligue 1. The former Manchester City youth graduate is an integral member of Franck Haise's side who have punched above their weight this campaign.

Lens find themselves second in the Ligue 1 table with 33 points in 14 games and trail league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) by just five points.

The Arsenal and Newcastle United target is a versatile and dynamic midfield player boasting all-round ability. He has scored 14 goals and assisted eight more in 85 games for Lens across all competitions till date.

Newcastle United could beat Liverpool and Arsenal for the signature of Ukrainian attacker

Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk could reportedly be on his way to Newcastle United despite interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Ukraine international has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in world football over the last few months. Just 21 years old, he has been the subject of interest from clubs across Europe in recent times and was close to joining Arsenal in the summer.

However, Newcastle United are currently leading the chase for the coveted wide forward dubbed as the 'Ukrainian Neymar'.

The fleet-footed attacker has seven goals and seven assists in 14 games across competitions this campaign. He has also been capped eight times for Ukraine but is yet to score his first international goal.

