Liverpool join Chelsea in race to sign 22-year-old - Reports

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has reportedly attracted attention from Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool, according to Tuttosport.

Liverpool have consistently been linked with the former Ajax star in recent months and are reportedly considering a move for the Dutchman this summer.

Matthijs de Ligt joined Juventus from Ajax for €75 million in 2019. He has been a regular starter for the Bianconeri over the last three seasons, making 117 appearances for the club in all competitions and helping them win a Serie A title and a Coppa Italia.

Giorgio Chiellini announced that he will be leaving the club by mutual consent despite having one year left on his contract after Juventus' defeat to Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final last season. De Ligt is likely to be seen as the ideal long-term replacement for the veteran defender and the future captain of the club.

Juventus are reportedly eager to keep De Ligt and have been attempting to persuade him to sign a new contract. Massimiliano Allegri's side are hopeful the 22-year-old will accept a lower salary in return for a lower release clause. A lower clause would allow potential suitors to afford a move for him next summer, opening the door to a transfer away from the club in the future for the Dutchman.

⭐️ Chels HQ ⭐️ @Chels_HQ



(@Tuttosport) #Chelsea and Liverpool are still showing strong interest in Matthijs de Ligt, but Juventus have scheduled fresh meetings to extend the defender’s contract.(@Tuttosport) #Chelsea and Liverpool are still showing strong interest in Matthijs de Ligt, but Juventus have scheduled fresh meetings to extend the defender’s contract.(@Tuttosport)

Chelsea are in the market for a world-class defender as they look to replace Antonio Rudiger, who is set to leave the club for Spanish giants Real Madrid. Matthijs de Ligt's physical presence, composure on the ball, and potential to grow make him the ideal long-term replacement for Rudiger.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old despite the wealth of options they possess in defense. The Reds may not require reinforcements at the back, but are unlikely to pass-up the opportunity to sign a world-class defender.

Juventus are unlikely to entertain offers from Chelsea or Liverpool for Matthijs de Ligt this summer

Juventus v Venezia FC - Serie A

Matthijs de Ligt signed a five-year contract with Juventus when he joined the club and still has two years left on his current deal. As such, the balance of power with regards to the 22-year-old's future is with the Serie A giants.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are unlikely to entertain offers for the defender as they are currently going through a transition phase under the tutelage of the Italian tactician. Juventus were unable to compete for the Serie A title last season as they finished fourth in the league table, sixteen points behind champions AC Milan.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Juventus intend to renew Matthijs de Ligt's contract and might be willing to lower his release clause to get him to sign.



(Source: Juventus intend to renew Matthijs de Ligt's contract and might be willing to lower his release clause to get him to sign.(Source: @romeoagresti 🚨 Juventus intend to renew Matthijs de Ligt's contract and might be willing to lower his release clause to get him to sign. (Source: @romeoagresti) https://t.co/dKk9s5VKxo

They will be keen to make some statement signings and keep hold of their star players to boost their chances of competing for the league title next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far