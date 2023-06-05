Liverpool jump ahead of several European giants to sign midfielder who is ‘seduced’ by Jurgen Klopp: Reports

Liverpool have taken the lead in the race to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga this summer, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

The midfield has long been identified as a major pain area for the Reds. The departures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have weakened the position further. Hence, Jurgen Klopp's side are planning a midfield overhaul this summer.

Liverpool are widely said to be on the verge of signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion. They have reportedly agreed to make the Argentina international their first acquisition of the summer for £60 million.

The Merseyside-based club, though, could sign two more midfielders ahead of the 2023-24 season, as various reports. They have been linked with a host of players, including Ryan Gravenberch, Khephren Thuram and Kouadio Manu Kone. Celta Vigo sensation Veiga has now emerged as a target for the English giants.

Veiga, 21, enjoyed a breakthrough season with Celta Vigo in the 2022-23 campaign. He bagged 11 goals and four assists from 36 La Liga appearances, helping Los Celestes retain their top-flight status.

The midfielder's performances for the Spanish club have not gone unnoticed among clubs across Europe. Although La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked with a move for him, interest from the Premier League is said to be more intense.

Veiga has interest from Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United in England. However, Liverpool have jumped ahead of the rest of the clubs to sign the youngster, according to the aforementioned source. The Celta star, meanwhile, is said to be 'seduced' by the prospect of playing under Klopp.

The Spain U21 international has a £34.5 million (€40 million) release clause in his contract.

How did Liverpool target Gabri Veiga fare in his last game for Celta Vigo?

Celta Vigo were languishing in 16th place ahead of their final La Liga game of the season against champions Barcelona on Sunday (June 4). They had also not won their previous six games and thus faced the risk of suffering relegation.

Gabri Veiga, though, emerged as the hero for Los Celestes as he fired the side to a 2-1 win against the Blaugrana with a brace. The Liverpool target was in tears after he netted his first goal, after he was substituted in the 71st minute and after the final whistle.

The Spaniard had four shots on target, which was the most in the game, and completed one dribble. He had 25 touches and completed nine passes with 64% accuracy. Furthermore, the youngster won three of the seven duels he competed in.

Veiga lost possession only seven times and won two freekicks for his side. In defense, the Porrino-born midfielder made one interception.

