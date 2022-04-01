Liverpool and Juventus battling it out for 25-year-old La Liga midfielders- Reports

Liverpool and Juventus are reportedly interested in signing 25-year-old midfielder Carlos Soler. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a breakout campaign with Spanish club Valencia this season.

According to GolsMedia as per Hitc, the Spaniard's contract with the club is set to expire in 2023. The La Liga club are rumored to have tabled a £48,500-per-week offer for an extension. The player is, however, yet to make a decision as he has attracted attention from Liverpool and Juventus.

Carlos Soler rose through the youth ranks at Valencia before making his debut for the club during the 2016-17 season. He enjoyed a breakout campaign last year scoring 11 goals in 32 La Liga appearances.

The 25-year-old has taken his game to another level this season. He has already scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 28 appearances across competitions.

Liverpool failed to sign an adequate replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum last summer. The Dutch midfielder left the club at the end of the last season after the expiration of his contract and joined PSG on a free transfer.

Carlos Soler's versatility, creativity, and goal-scoring ability make him the ideal replacement for Wijnaldum. Liverpool are therefore expected to resume their pursuit of the Valencia star. The Premier League giants are expected to face stiff competition from Juventus.

The Bianconeri are keen to bolster their squad this summer to continue their progress under Massimiliano Allegri. The Italian tactician has reportedly prioritized signing a top-quality midfielder.

According to juvefc.com, the club are eager to part ways with Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot this summer. The duo have reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements by Allegri. The Serie A giants will attempt to sign Carlos Soler to replace Brazilian midfielder Arthur.

Real Madrid could join Liverpool and Juventus in the race to sign Carlos Soler

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid were linked with a move for Carlos Soler at the start of the season. Los Blancos will be keen to sign long-term replacements for veteran midfielder Toni Kroos and Luka Modric this summer.

Toni Kroos' contract is set to expire in 2023. The 32-year-old is unlikely to be offered a contract extension by Carlo Ancelotti's side as he enters the latter stages of his career.

As per si.com, Luka Modric is likely to sign a one-year contract extension, which will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2023. The midfielder is set to turn 37 this year and could retire next summer.

Real Madrid view Carlos Soler as a potential replacement for Luka Modric. The Spanish giants are therefore likely to join Juventus and Liverpool in the race to sign the Valencia star.

