Liverpool keen on signing Chelsea target to bolster defence: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in snapping up RB Leipzig center-back Josko Gvardiol, who has also been heavily linked with Chelsea.

Gvardiol, 21, has emerged as one of the top defensive prospects in the world over the past two seasons. Since joining the Red Bulls from his boyhood club Dinamo Zagreb for a fee in the region of £16 million in the summer of 2020, he has helped his club lift the DFB Pokal trophy.

A left-footed defender renowned for his pace and positioning, the 19-cap Croatia ace turned a lot of heads during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He scored one goal in seven tournament starts, helping his country achieve a third-place finish behind Argentina and France.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Leipzig coach Marco Rose: “Joško Gvardiol will be a RB Leipzig player next season as well. I am the coach and I am asking for that”. #UCL



Speaking on his YouTube channel, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shed light on Liverpool's summer transfer strategy. He said:

"Liverpool are planning an important summer together with Jurgen Klopp. Jude Bellingham is going to be their top priority, of course, but they also have other names in the list. We know about Matheus Nunes from Wolves. We know about Mason Mount, but let's see how the contract talks with Chelsea proceeds in the next months."

Claiming that the Reds are keeping tabs on Gvardiol, Romano added:

"They probably need someone in defensive positions too and this is why it's going to be a crucial summer because it's the end of the first era of Jurgen Klopp, who will surely be backed. Do keep an eye on Josko Gvardiol because many top clubs are monitoring him including, of course, Chelsea as they wanted him last summer. But also Manchester City and Liverpool are also monitoring the player."

Providing insight into the Chelsea target's valuation, Romano said:

"Nothing will be decided in February or March, it will take time. But we know that Leipzig want to make Gvardiol the most expensive centre-back ever and it's a crucial point in the story. Many clubs are keeping an eye on him and the Reds have also sent their scouts to follow the player multiple times in the last few months."

Liverpool and Chelsea-linked ace opens up on his desire to switch to Premier League

Speaking to The Times, Liverpool and Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol revealed that he is keen to feature in the Premier League. He said:

"I had two options between Leeds and Leipzig [back in 2020]. But I knew that I needed to take a few steps more before I get [to the Premier League] one day. At the end, Leipzig is a really good club and I feel good here. It's important that I play almost every game."

Overall, Gvardiol has scored four goals in 73 appearances for Leipzig.

