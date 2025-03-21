Liverpool keen on snapping up 22-year-old star from Chelsea in audacious move next summer: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in making a daring move to sign Chelsea defender Levi Colwill in the upcoming summer transfer window. The 22-year-old centre-back is said to be a major target for the Premier League leaders as they seek to strengthen their defense following two light transfer windows.

Ad

The Reds have reached out to the Blues and Colwill’s camp to gauge the feasibility of a deal, according to TEAMtalk. He is viewed as a long-term defensive fix, with the Reds likely to spend heavily this summer, as Virgil van Dijk could potentially leave the club, putting them in need of an immediate replacement.

Colwill has cemented his status as a regular starter at Stamford Bridge. In August 2023, the club rewarded him with a new six-year deal, placing their trust in his progression and leadership capabilities. Chelsea reportedly see him as a potential future captain and do not want to let him go.

Ad

Trending

Even though Colwill has attracted attention from Anfield, he is reportedly happy at the west London club and not looking to depart. With the Blues not interested in selling and the player happy at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool would have to come up with an impressive offer to change the equation to force the hand of both parties.

Liverpool, Chelsea, others eye Ajax defender ahead of summer transfer window - Reports

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea are all following Ajax teenager Jorrel Hato ahead of a potential summer transfer. The 19-year defender can play both centrally and at left-back, and has emerged as a hot property in the market, according to CaughtOffside (via The Hard Tackle).

Ad

The Reds see Hato as a long-term solution to eventually replace either Virgil van Dijk or Andy Robertson. They have Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez on their list as well, but Hato’s versatility has pushed him higher on the radar.

The Blues are active in the market for a top talent and view Hato as the perfect cover and competition for Marc Cucurella. He also fits the club’s strategy of acquiring players who can provide first-team quality from a young age.

Hato is tied to Ajax until 2028, and his value is currently estimated at around €30 million (via Transfermarkt). With the summer window approaching, Ajax could be facing a challenge to keep one of the brightest young defenders in Europe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback