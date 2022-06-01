Chelsea and Liverpool being linked with Robert Lewandowski as move to Barcelona is 'ruled out' - Reports 

Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski as a potential move to Barcelona has reportedly been 'ruled out'.

The 33-year-old's future is uncertain with an exit from Bayern Munich anticipated following a stand-off in contract talks.

The Polish striker stated on May 30 (via ESPN):

"One thing is certain today -- my story with Bayern is over. After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good cooperation."

Lewandowski was touted with a move to Barcelona, who had been tracking the striker throughout the close of the season.

The talismanic forward was keen on a move, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that he had not been in talks with any other club as he eyed a transfer to the Catalan giants.

However, La Liga president Javier Tebas has cast major doubt over the move coming to fruition, stating that the deal is not possible due to Barcelona's financial situation.

Javier Tebas (La Liga president): "Lewandowski? As of today Barça cannot sign him. Barça already know what they have to do. I don't know who they will sell. They have to sell players."

According to Express, a move to the Premier League may now be in Lewandowski's future with Chelsea and Liverpool in the running.

Chelsea are the reported favorites and could have Lewandowski replace Romelu Lukaku, who could be heading towards the Stamford Bridge exit door.

The Belgian striker has made it no secret of his desire to return to Inter Milan and could depart the Blues for the San Siro this summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's interest stems from the likely departure of Sadio Mane, who could be set to head in the opposite direction to Bayern.

A potential swap deal involving Mane and Lewandowski could be entertained with both forwards having just a year left on their contracts.

Barcelona could miss out to Chelsea and Liverpool for Robert Lewandowski

Interest in the legendary forward is hotting up

It had seemed somewhat of a certainty that Robert Lewandowski would be heading to Barcelona this summer.

All the signs pointed towards the Polish striker joining Xavi Hernandez's revolution at the Nou Camp.

Xavi was even asked if age was an issue when signing a player such as Lewandowski, to which he replied (via FourFourTwo):

"Age isn't a priority. If they improve us, that's what's important."

But following comments made by La Liga president Javier Tebas, it appears the prolific striker may be heading elsewhere.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is familiar with Lewandowski having managed him during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

The pair had huge success with one another, winning the Bundesliga twice as well as the German Cup at BvB.





Jerzy Dudek on Robert Lewandowski: "I think the best thing for him would be to go to the Premier League, because he is strong, fast and, in my opinion, where he would fit best is in Klopp's Liverpool."

But Chelsea are the reported frontrunners and if they can offload Romelu Lukaku, they may be destined to bring in the Polish forward.

Lewandowski has had a phenomenal season at Bayern, scoring 50 goals in 46 appearances.

