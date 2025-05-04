Liverpool line up summer move for Chelsea star amid struggles at Stamford Bridge: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly in the race to sign Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea. The Reds see the Frenchman as a player who fits Arne Slot's system and can play up front.

As per a report in TEAMtalk, Liverpool are exploring a move for Nkunku, who has been slapped with a £60 million price tag. The former RB Leipzig star is looking to leave Stamford Bridge after failing to break into Enzo Maresca's main starting XI.

Nkunku has got 14 goals and five assists in 42 games this season, but most of them have come in cup competitions. He's contributed just three goals and two assists in 27 league appearances. He was leading the attack in the UEFA Europa Conference League, while Nicolas Jackson was the main man in the Premier League.

The Frenchman also has interest from Bayern Munich and Arsenal, while Manchester United are also said to be keeping tabs. The striker for left out of the Chelsea squad on Sunday, when the Blues beat champions Liverpool 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Christopher Nkunku told to leave by former Chelsea player

Frank Leboeuf spoke to Metro in April and claimed that it was time for Chelsea and Christopher Nkunku to part ways. He believes that the Frenchman has not managed to do well at the club, and it is not ideal for the club as well to keep him on the books.

He said:

"I think they need to cut their losses and go their separate ways. It's best for the club but also the future of the player. Careers are pretty short so you have to react quickly if it doesn't work. And it can happen like this – sometimes the chemistry doesn't work. I was very happy to see him come to Chelsea, but it's never worked. 'He's never been able to settle down, maybe because the position he's been offered wasn't the right one."

"It's always difficult to come from a family club like Leipzig to a club where you have to perform and the pressure is one you always. I had that when I moved from Strasbourg to Chelsea and it's a big task if you're not able to cope with the situation. It's never worked for him but he's still a good player. He will have to rebound but we've seen that before with players like Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah when they left."

Nkunku was interested in leaving Chelsea during the January window, but Bayern Munich were unwilling to match the asking price. He had to remain at Stamford Bridge for the rest of the season as João Félix left on loan.

