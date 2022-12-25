Liverpool-linked forward valued at £50 million yet to express interest over Anfield switch: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The winger has expressed no intention of departing his club in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Kvaratskhelia, 21, has emerged as one of the best offensive prospects in Europe in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Since joining Gli Azzurri from Dinamo Batumi for £9 million earlier this summer, he has registered eight goals and 10 assists in 17 games across all competitions.

A technical dribbler blessed with pace and flair, Kvaratskhelia has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, as per Calciomercato. Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on the attacker, according to The Times.

"It doesn't depend on the fee or on the proposal; he will just stay with us". Napoli director Giuntoli on Newcastle links for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: "No, there's no chance we will let him go", tells Sport Express.

However, according to ESPN, Kvaratskhelia is likely to stay at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for the rest of the ongoing campaign. He has no desire to depart Napoli yet. Luciano Spalletti's side are said to be preparing a contract extension for their ace to ward off interest.

Earlier in November, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on the Georgian for his technical ability. Speaking after the Reds' 2-0 UEFA Champions League win over Napoli, he told reporters:

"He's a good player, really quick. When he has the advantage of the first movement, then he's already gone. He has speed, he is cheeky. He goes inside and outside, that makes it always difficult."

Kvaratskhelia, who rose through the ranks of Dinamo Tbilisi, earned his name with his exploits for Rubin Kazan. Due to his seven goals and 13 assists over two terms as a teenager, he was named the Russian Premier League's Best Young Player for two successive campaigns.

However, he chose to end his three-year stint with Rubin Kazan earlier this year following the beginning of Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

According to Transfermarkt, Kvaratskhelia is valued at £50 million.

Meanwhile, the Merseyside outfit are currently without two of their first-team stars, namely Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. The former is set to be out of action for up to three months due to a knee injury. The Portuguese, meanwhile, is expected to return in early February from a calf issue.

Liverpool ace rues Luis Diaz's injury setback

Speaking to Football Daily, Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas asserted that Luis Diaz would be a big miss for them. He elaborated:

"It's very, very sad about the news. It's not only his football skills; he always brings good vibes to the team, even if he doesn't speak English. I'm feeling very, very bad for him because he's a very good player, and when he plays, he helps the team. It's a big loss for us."

Diaz has registered four goals and three assists in 12 games this campaign. He aggravated his knee issue while participating in Liverpool's mid-season training camp in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.

