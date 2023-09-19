Liverpool to lock horns with PSG for £86 million-rated Real Madrid superstar – Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to challenge Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the race to snap up Real Madrid forward Rodrygo in the near future.

Earlier this summer, Jurgen Klopp's side were involved in a transfer saga involving Mohamed Salah and Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad. They reportedly rejected a bid in the region of £215 million after turning down multiple advances earlier in the transfer window.

Now, according to Todofichajes, Liverpool have earmarked Rodrygo as a potential replacement for Salah. With Real Madrid thought to be open to bids of around £86 million, they are believed to launch a move soon.

However, the Reds are unlikely to be unopposed in their pursuit as PSG have also included the Brazilian forward in their transfer wishlist. As a result, they would have to act quickly to beat the Parisians in the race.

Rodrygo, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, would prove to be a stellar signing for the Reds should he join them. He could potentially replace Salah on the right flank if the 89-cap Egypt international is permanently lured away by the aforesaid Saudi outfit.

Meanwhile, the Santos academy product would prove to be a fine replacement for Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe at PSG. His offensive versatility is also deemed to be a crucial factor in the Parisians' interest.

Last season, the 22-year-old PSG target relished his best-ever campaign in terms of output. He scored 19 goals and registered 11 assists in 57 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid, lifting two trophies.

Journalist tips Liverpool to sign Serie A star instead of PSG-linked Real Madrid attacker

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Dean Jones asserted that Liverpool could eye a permanent switch to sign Juventus star Federico Chiesa as a potential Mohamed Salah replacement. He elaborated:

"Chiesa has started the season well and if he and Dusan Vlahovic are regularly on the scoresheet, it's feasible that Juventus will be back in the Scudetto conversation. He's a brilliant player, the sort I can imagine Liverpool might have an eye on whenever Salah leaves."

Chiesa, who is in the final two years of his current deal, is valued at £52 million, as per Gazzetta dello Sport. He has scored three goals in four Serie A games for the Bianconeri so far in the ongoing campaign.

However, the 25-year-old could struggle to replicate Salah's spectacular impact at Liverpool. He contributed just eight goals and 10 assists in 2687 minutes of action in the past two campaigns, missing a whopping 57 matches for Juventus due to a number of injuries.