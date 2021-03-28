Liverpool make £34 million bid for Manchester City and Manchester United target – Reports

Liverpool have reportedly made a bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. The 29-year-old is available in the summer, and Jurgen Klopp is keen to get the Senegal star.

Kalidou Kolubaly has been linked with a move away from Napoli for a long time, but nothing has materialized. The centre-back was a target for Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United, but none managed to agree a deal with the Serie A side.

Jurgen Klopp reportedly sees Kalidou Koulibaly as the ideal partner for Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the defense. The Reds have made an 'informal bid' of £34 million for the Napoli star, as per Ian McGarry of the Transfer Window podcast.

He said:

"They have had a long-standing interest in the Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, which we have reported in detail over the last year. It is our understanding that an informal offer to begin with of €40m (£34.2m) plus add-ons has been made for the player, who's certainly available."

"Certainly Jurgen Klopp looks at him as being a very, very suitable partner for Virgil van Dijk, who's expected to return before the start of next season and do pre-season with Liverpool as well. Koulibaly has had interest from Manchester City and Manchester United but Liverpool look to be leading the race now in a reduced-price market for a player, okay he's 29, but that does also give him the advantage of the experience and he will be able to hit the ground running with regards to coming into a new club."

Do Liverpool need Kalidou Koulibaly?

Liverpool have struggled this season following injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. The two were ruled out for the season and since then Jurgen Klopp has had to deploy his midfielders to play in that position.

The Reds have used over 15 different center-back partnerships this season. Despite signing two defenders in the January transfer window, Jurgen Klopp has been forced to reshuffle the defense due to injuries.

Kalidou Koulibaly would be a very good addition to the Liverpool squad as he brings in experience and can get into the starting XI straight away.