Liverpool make €45m offer for 24-year-old midfielder who gave Reds torrid time in the Europa League: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly made a concrete move for Atalanta star Ederson, who helped knock them out of last season's UEFA Europa League. The Reds are set for a summer rebuild under Arne Slot after he replaced Jurgen Klopp.

Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola reports have tabled a €45 million bid for Ederson. The versatile midfielder has also received interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Newcastle United amid a superb run of performances.

Ederson posted seven goals and one assist in 53 games across competitions for Atalanta. He played a crucial role in helping Gian Piero Gasperini's men win the Europa League trophy, including in the quarterfinals against Liverpool.

The former Corinthians youngster ran the show in the middle of the park at Anfield as his side stunned the Reds with a 3-0 win (April 11). He won three of six ground duels, two tackles, and one interception.

Ederson has been with the Serie A side since July 2022, when he arrived from Salernitana for €22.9 million. He's made 90 appearances, including a star-studded outing in Atalanta's 4-0 victory against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final.

Liverpool have set their sights on Ederson as they look to strengthen Slot's midfield this summer. He can play in central midfield and defensively, which was perhaps an issue for Jurgen Klopp last season regarding depth.

Liverpool also set their sights on Ederson's teammate, Teun Koopmeiners: Reports

Atalanta's stunning Anfield victory appears to have put several of their stars on Liverpool's wishlist. Teun Koopmeiners is also one of the Merseysiders' options to boost their midfield this summer.

Tutto Juve (via GIVEMESPORT) reports that Ederson and Koopmeiners are both in the Reds' sights. The latter is valued at around £51 million (€59.9 million) and he was equally as impressive as the Brazilian last season.

Koopmeiners, 26, appeared 51 times across competitions, posting an eye-catching 15 goals and seven assists. The 21-cap Netherlands international hinted at a potential Premier League move when speaking last season:

"For some clubs in England I could even bear the rainy days there... I hope options present themselves so I can think about it."

Juventus are also interested in the Atlanta pair but their prices could prove too expensive for the Old Lady. Slot could be tempted to swoop for his fellow countryman as part of his overhaul.

Koopmeiners has three years left on his contract at Gewiss Stadium. He joined La Dea from AZ Alkmaar in August 2021 for €14 million and is set to represent the Netherlands at Euro 2024.